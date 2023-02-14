Sen. Dianne Feinstein listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2021. Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she would not seek reelection after months of speculation. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times)
Being a U.S. senator was never Dianne Feinstein’s first choice.
Long before she became a fixture in the “world’s most deliberative body,’’ Feinstein had her eyes on another prize.
She was the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco. The first woman president of the Board of Supervisors. She was a chief executive — not simply a lawmaker — and she was determined to become California’s first female governor.
Feinstein’s longevity in public life is often credited to her acumen, determination and what some might describe as stubbornness.
Often overlooked is the remarkable — and unexpected — transformation that took place when she made a second home for herself three decades ago in Washington.
After losing the 1990 governor’s race to then-Senator Pete Wilson, Feinstein settled on a consolation prize, winning election two years later to serve out the remainder of Wilson’s senate term in Washington.
Her associates openly questioned how long she would tolerate a bicoastal existence where she’d be just one vote in a body of 100 members.
Her governing style, described best by my late colleague Susan Yoachum as “not so much hands-on but nails dug in,’’ did not seem conducive to the Senate’s deliberative, tedious and often arcane procedures. Feinstein was better known for giving orders, not building coalitions.
But turbulent events of the late 1970s — including the Moscone-Milk assassinations that made her mayor and the Jonestown massacre that shook San Francisco to its core — had left a lasting impression.
“Forged from tragedy" was the theme of a TV commercial Feinstein ran in her unsuccessful governor’s race. There is no doubt the events shaped her approach to governing.
Feinstein refused to engage in the coarse and increasingly hostile language that defines much of Washington politics, explaining that she’d seen the consequences of such irresponsible talk.
To the frustration of many liberal constituents, Feinstein developed a reputation for bipartisanship.
As a new senator, Feinstein could boast of impressive accomplishments, taking on the National Rifle Association to win passage of a ban on assault weapons and helping secure federal protection for a piece of California desert larger than the state of Delaware.
Still, when an opportunity to run for governor presented itself in 1998, few doubted that Feinstein would let it pass. She was the most popular politician in the state. A win would spark speculation about the White House down the road.
President Bill Clinton privately phoned Feinstein, urging her to run. Weeks later, she announced she would not.
Feinstein later recalled that it was Clinton’s call that finally made her realize she was best suited to the Senate. The thought of another grueling campaign — a part of political life Feinstein never relished — as compared to the issues she could work on in the Senate.
“I thought if any call were to push me over the brink, it would be a call from the president of the United States,’’ she told reporters at the time.
Feinstein loved policy, not campaigning. And she seemed to enjoy the protocol and collegiality of the Senate.
And so, Feinstein settled into a life that few had pictured lasting. She promoted matters dear to Californians, such as protections for Lake Tahoe, money to combat wildfires and a commitment to modernize the state’s water system.
She worked with Republican Senator John McCain to impose limitations on torture and relentlessly pushed to get a report on CIA torture abuses made public.
Her role as a conciliator was widely recognized. In 2008, after a long and bitter primary contest between then senators Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, the two finally made peace over glasses of Chardonnay in the living room of Feinstein’s Washington home.
It is perhaps appropriate, though unrelated, that Feinstein’s announcement that she would not seek another term came on the same day that Republican Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for president by declaring, “It’s time for a new generation.’’
Feinstein has already surpassed Hiram Johnson as California’s longest serving senator. Feinstein will join the ranks of previous senators whose names are part of California lore — Fremont, Hearst, Phelan and Stanford.
Charles Darwin observed that is not necessarily the strongest that survive, but the most adaptable. He was talking about species, not politicians, but Feinstein’s experience bears out the wisdom.
It is not the script she would have written. But it’s a part she played better and longer than anyone could have imagined