The battle for maintaining race-based affirmative action in college admissions now lies before the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices must decide by this time next year whether Harvard College and the University of North Carolina have been discriminating against Asian Americans — a group that has suffered historical and present-day discrimination, violence and loss of life. The court's ruling will have significant ramifications for all Asian Americans.
Californians have twice voted to protect the California Constitution's prohibition against racial discrimination in government affairs, which includes public education and private schools that receive government funding. As recently as 2020, voters rejected Proposition 16 to reject preferential treatment, or race-based affirmative action. Even though the histories of California and the United States are filled with legalized discrimination against Asian Americans, Chinese American state legislators supported the passage of Prop. 16, which would have removed protections from such discrimination.
Proponents of race-based affirmative action argue for racial equity. Yet America's promise is one of equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. The use of race to favor specific groups always disadvantages disfavored groups. It's a zero sum game. The Supreme Court must at last uphold the principles enshrined in the 14th Amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights Act that Martin Luther King, Jr. marched and rallied for. These laws prohibit racial discrimination and promise equal protection for individuals.
A supermajority of Americans continues to oppose race-based affirmative action. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, most Americans (73%) say colleges and universities should not consider race or ethnicity when making decisions about student admissions, including 78% of whites, 65% of Hispanics, 62% of Blacks and 59% of Asians. Admissions should be race-blind. Affirmative action for disadvantaged individuals can be race-blind to increase the diversity that colleges clamor for.
The Asian American Legal Foundation (AALF) and the Asian American Coalition for Education (AACE) have filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of ending racial discrimination and restoring merit in admissions at Harvard and UNC.
AALF, based in San Francisco, has been advocating to end institutionalized racial discrimination for 40 years. The foundation's singular role representing Chinese American children in the 1994 Ho v. S.F. Unified School District and S.F. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People federal case led to a successful conclusion; SFUSD was forced to stop discriminating against Chinese American children in public school assignments. AACE represents 368 like-minded groups nationwide. The brief demonstrates that allowing elite educational institutions to discriminate against Asian Americans is part of a rising trend of anti-Asian sentiment and violence across the country.
Increased hostility toward Asian Americans has been particularly felt in San Francisco, ironically the center of much of the historical racism against them. Chinese American Mamie Tape was denied access to San Francisco’s public schools until the California Supreme Court ordered her educated, following Mamie’s parents’ 1885 Tape v. Hurley lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court condoned the racist “separate but equal” principle in Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896. Chinese Americans in California were primary beneficiaries of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing mandated segregation.
Today, discrimination in college admissions is severe. As stated in AALF and AACE's brief, at UNC an in-state male Asian American candidate whose statistical chances of admission are 25% based on grades and other objective metrics would have a 63% chance of admission if treated as Hispanic and an 88% chance of admission if treated as Black. Harvard maintains its racial balances by taking the discrimination an insulting step further, using the highly subjective “Personal” rating to establish a hierarchy of races, with Blacks at the top and with Asian Americans at the bottom. Not only is this unjust, it sends the message that Asian Americans are lacking in the personal qualities possessed by other Americans.
Race-conscious admission policies not only cause severe emotional harm and opportunity loss to Asian American kids, but also fail to help its intended beneficiaries. It is at best a Band-Aid that conceals rather than addresses the real root causes behind a lack of diversity on many college campuses — the achievement gap in K-12 education.
Indeed, since academic achievement was downplayed for assignments to San Francisco's Lowell High School during the pandemic, there has been a significant rise in poor outcomes for students who are not up to par in reading and math. This leads to students' poor self-esteem and a sense of failure, which educators advocate for avoiding by returning to academic achievement's importance in school assignments to Lowell.
It also leads to a conclusion that to solve an underlying problem, it's important to discover why San Francisco children have been falling behind in reading and math — despite decades of the state's and city's best efforts, tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars targeting underperforming groups, bussing and superintendents of color. At the college level, race-preferential admissions benefit relatively few students from well-off families of favored racial groups, leaving behind the masses of those truly socioeconomically disadvantaged.
AACE President Yukong Zhao concludes, “The blatant discrimination by Harvard and UNC must be stopped. These schools’ policies of treating applicants identified as Asian as less desirable solely because of their ethnicity illustrates that, exactly as this court has in the past declared, distinctions based on race are ‘odious to a free people’ and should not be allowed except where necessary to remedy specific prior illegal use of race." The only illegal use of race in these two cases is the discrimination against Asian Americans.
The court must reexamine the ruling of Grutter v. Bollinger (2003), which allowed colleges to consider race under the guise of creating “critical masses” of underrepresented minorities. As the current cases show, the rulings of Grutter and its progeny have not stood the test of time but have instead led to a cynical watering down of the strict scrutiny analysis necessary to determine whether distinctions based on race are lawful. These rulings have made a mockery of the equal protection guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act.
The law is on our side. The only way for affirmative action to survive is for it to be race-blind. Unless ended, the present trend of imposing unneeded and harmful racial distinctions will not stop with college admissions but will permeate all aspects of American society, with grave consequences for our future.
Henry and Denise are president and vice president of the Asian American Legal Foundation, a San Francisco nonprofit founded to protect and promote the civil rights of Asian Americans.