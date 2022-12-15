One of San Francisco’s civic treasures, the shrinking Municipal Pier at Aquatic Park, was recently closed for safety reasons by the National Park Service after an earthquake in late October. Just how unsafe the Muni Pier is remains unclear — the NPS said it sustained unspecified “structural damage” during the earthquake. But it is not nearly as ramshackle, dangerous and downright weird as the profusion of wharves, buildings, piers, beached and floating ships, plank roads and flimsy gangplanks that crisscrossed the mud flats at the edge of the Bay during the wild Gold Rush years.

San Francisco’s early waterfront was a chaotic, constantly changing, never-to-be-seen-again place — a lattice-work of hastily erected wooden structures, none of which would meet OSHA requirements, built over and on the shallow cove between Telegraph Hill and Rincon Hill. Old-timers used to recall the days “when the water came up to Montgomery Street,” but the Gold Rush waterfront was a geographical no-man’s land, where the boundary between land and water changed not just block-to-block, but hour-to-hour. A store built on pilings would be several feet above the reeking mud flats at low tide, but six hours later its planked sidewalk would be lapped by water. In the words of one observer, San Francisco was a “Venice built of pine.”

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears bimonthly in The Examiner.

