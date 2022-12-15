San Francisco’s early waterfront was a chaotic, constantly changing, never-to-be-seen-again place — a lattice-work of hastily erected wooden structures built over and on the shallow cove between Telegraph Hill and Rincon Hill.
Almost 1,000 ships were anchored in Yerba Buena Cove in 1849-50, most of them crewless. Hundreds were turned into floating warehouses, or pulled ashore and repurposed as stores, hotels, and even a prison.
Central Wharf, in the heart of the city's waterfront on what is now Commercial Street, can be seen in the middle of this 1850 illustration.
Currier and Ives
San Francisco’s early waterfront was a chaotic, constantly changing, never-to-be-seen-again place — a lattice-work of hastily erected wooden structures built over and on the shallow cove between Telegraph Hill and Rincon Hill.
National Park Service
Almost 1,000 ships were anchored in Yerba Buena Cove in 1849-50, most of them crewless. Hundreds were turned into floating warehouses, or pulled ashore and repurposed as stores, hotels, and even a prison.
One of San Francisco’s civic treasures, the shrinking Municipal Pier at Aquatic Park, was recently closed for safety reasons by the National Park Service after an earthquake in late October. Just how unsafe the Muni Pier is remains unclear — the NPS said it sustained unspecified “structural damage” during the earthquake. But it is not nearly as ramshackle, dangerous and downright weird as the profusion of wharves, buildings, piers, beached and floating ships, plank roads and flimsy gangplanks that crisscrossed the mud flats at the edge of the Bay during the wild Gold Rush years.
San Francisco’s early waterfront was a chaotic, constantly changing, never-to-be-seen-again place — a lattice-work of hastily erected wooden structures, none of which would meet OSHA requirements, built over and on the shallow cove between Telegraph Hill and Rincon Hill. Old-timers used to recall the days “when the water came up to Montgomery Street,” but the Gold Rush waterfront was a geographical no-man’s land, where the boundary between land and water changed not just block-to-block, but hour-to-hour. A store built on pilings would be several feet above the reeking mud flats at low tide, but six hours later its planked sidewalk would be lapped by water. In the words of one observer, San Francisco was a “Venice built of pine.”
In the early 1900s, many young Italian Americans were drawn to street gangs until a priest from Turin appeared at Saints Peter and Paul Church
Today, the corner of Leidesdorff and Commercial Streets, between Montgomery and Sansome and Sacramento and Clay, is an obscure inner-block intersection in the heart of the Financial District. It has no connection whatsoever to the bay, which is six blocks and more than half a mile to the east. But from 1849 until the early 1850s, this corner was the heart and soul of San Francisco’s waterfront. For it was here, where the lapping waters of the bay were held back by a little levee, that construction on The City’s first real wharf, Central Wharf, began in April 1849. By the end of that summer, the wharf had been extended to what is now Battery Street, and by 1850 to Davis Street — 800 feet total.
Central Wharf (also called Long Wharf), which was financed by investors who had acquired the water lots on which it was built, became the busiest place in The City. As William Heath Davis wrote in “Seventy-Five Years in California,” “...In the winter of 1849-50 (Central Wharf) presented a scene of bustle and activity, day after day, such as, I presume, hardly has been equalled elsewhere in the world at any time… Sailors, miners and others of all nationalities, speaking a great variety of tongues, moved busily about; steamers were arriving and departing, schooners were taking in merchandise for the mines, boats were crowding in here and there — the whole resembling a great beehive, where at first glance everything appeared to be noise, confusion and disorder.”
Central Wharf was immensely profitable, and investors quickly began building more wharves. It was quickly bracketed by Horizon’s Pier, which ran 800 feet out Sacramento Street, and the 900-foot Clay Street Pier. Wharves on Market Street (600 feet), California Street (400 feet), Washington Street (275 feet), Jackson Street (552 feet), Pacific Street (525 feet) and Broadway (250 feet) soon followed. By the end of 1850, nine wharves had been built on the cove, with 6,000 square feet of wharfage, at a cost of $1 million.
These wharves were the engines that drove the instant city’s skyrocketing economy. Stores, warehouses and other structures were erected on many wharves, making them essentially city streets on piles. By 1851, as James Delgado notes in “Gold Rush Port: The Maritime Archaeology of San Francisco’s Waterfront,” “San Francisco had an entire commercial district standing on piles.” Sub-piers ran off some of the wharves. In “Men and Memories of San Francisco in 1850,” T.A. Barry and P.A. Patten reminisce about the days when “it used to seem a long way across the water” to walk to a little store located at the end of a sub-pier, and how when one had walked to the end of Howison’s Pier, at the corner of Battery Street, “he seemed well on the way to Contra Costa.”
Flimsy plank walkways ran between some of the piers. If the wharves functioned as city streets, these walkways were like alleys, suspended above the rising and falling waters of the Bay. A narrow plank walkway built on piles, just four feet wide and with no handrails, extended from Howison’s Pier four blocks north to Pacific. As Barry and Patten write, “Along this narrow way pedestrians passed and repassed in the dark, foggy nights, singing and rollicking, as unconcernedly as if their path was broad Market street, instead of an unprotected four foot wide plank walk, with drowning depth of water awaiting the unwary traveler who might miss his footsteps.”
Quite a few travelers did fall off these narrow wooden walkways, sometimes to their deaths. As Matthew Morse Booker writes in “Down By the Bay: San Francisco’s History Between the Tides,” “Numerous persons drowned after falling through the city’s unfinished and treacherous plank streets and wharves. An unsuspecting walker might suddenly find the sidewalk giving way, or a sailor weaving drunkenly back to his ship would skip and plummet to his death.”
And some walkways required the nerves of a tightrope walker. Booker cites the ordeal of a Mrs. D.B. Bates, who arrived in San Francisco in April 1851 and took an ill-advised shortcut. “In our haste to reach Happy Valley, and avoid, as often as lay in our power, those interminable sand-hills, it was proposed to cross one of those interstices on a hewn timber, which, at least, must have been nearly one hundred feet, and at a height of twelve feet, I should think, from the green slimy mud of the dock,” Bates recalled. She got halfway across when her nerve gave out and she found herself on her knees, clutching the hewn log. “After much crying on my part, and coaxing and scolding on the part of the gentleman, I succeeded in reaching the terminus of the timber.”
The surreal quality of the waterfront was heightened by the peculiar role played by ships. In 1849, the bay was a gigantic ship graveyard, filled with almost a thousand perfectly seaworthy vessels whose crews had deserted to go to the gold fields. Davis wrote that these ships presented “a very striking picture — like an immense forest stripped of its foliage.” Some of these ships simply rotted away and were broken up. But with waterfront space (and lumber to build with) at a premium, many vessels were converted into buildings. Between 1848 and 1851, more than 200 ships were turned into floating buildings, according to Delgado. Others were hauled ashore to become storeships, hotels and even a jail.
As wharf construction and fill moved the waterline farther east, these now-landlocked ships presented a bizarre spectacle. In 1851, the Alta wrote, “It looks very curious in passing along some of the streets bordering on the water to see the stern of a ship with her name and the place from which she hails painted upon it, and her stern posts staring at you directly on the street.”
How Father Oreste Trinchieri turned around the lives of countless North Beach boys
But perhaps the strangest waterfront phenomenon of all was that recalled by Chilean writer Benjamin Vicuna Mackenna, who wrote of his 1852 visit, “The whole central part of the city swayed noticeably because it was built on piles the size of ships’ masts driven down into the mud.”
The Gold Rush waterfront was doomed by the relentless fill that turned the 336 acre-Yerba Buena Cove into dry land. But for a few years, San Francisco offered a spectacle unique in urban history — a floating, swaying mini-city on stilts.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.
Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears bimonthly in The Examiner.