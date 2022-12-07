Tenderloin Center

People wait in line to get into the Tenderloin Center, a one-stop-shop near United Nations Plaza that connects people to services like addiction treatment and housing programs, on May 22, 2022. The center opened in January as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood, and closed on Dec. 5, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Civic Center/Mid Market landscape is about to change once again with this week’s closure of the Tenderloin Center. The concept was sold as a quick solution to a crisis. It was opened with little advance planning or any idea of specific strategy. It was a panicked reaction to the situation in the neighborhood, where increasing complaints of tent encampments, drug use and dealing were making their way to City Hall.

The center became something much more, however. From day one, it was a learning model of how to remake the neighborhood. From the center, we have learned the actual needs and wishes of the hundreds of folks who have used it, who are homeless and drug users. There has been so much conjecture about these needs, but not a lot of asking those who are on the streets themselves. Statistics gathered by the center operators show a very high check-in level — people making contact with center staff and using the facility — compared to the requests and follow-through for services such as housing or treatment placements. I can hardly think of any other service for a similar population that attracts as many as 400 people a day as the Tenderloin Center.

Del Seymour is founder of the workforce development nonprofit Code Tenderloin and a co-chair of the City of San Francisco’s Local Homeless Coordinating Board.

