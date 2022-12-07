People wait in line to get into the Tenderloin Center, a one-stop-shop near United Nations Plaza that connects people to services like addiction treatment and housing programs, on May 22, 2022. The center opened in January as part of Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood, and closed on Dec. 5, 2022.
The Civic Center/Mid Market landscape is about to change once again with this week’s closure of the Tenderloin Center. The concept was sold as a quick solution to a crisis. It was opened with little advance planning or any idea of specific strategy. It was a panicked reaction to the situation in the neighborhood, where increasing complaints of tent encampments, drug use and dealing were making their way to City Hall.
The center became something much more, however. From day one, it was a learning model of how to remake the neighborhood. From the center, we have learned the actual needs and wishes of the hundreds of folks who have used it, who are homeless and drug users. There has been so much conjecture about these needs, but not a lot of asking those who are on the streets themselves. Statistics gathered by the center operators show a very high check-in level — people making contact with center staff and using the facility — compared to the requests and follow-through for services such as housing or treatment placements. I can hardly think of any other service for a similar population that attracts as many as 400 people a day as the Tenderloin Center.
On Nov. 21, I visited the center for a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner. It was served with caterers and personal service in a dignified setting. The private area of the larger resource center, where safe usage is allowed, is well monitored and completely separate from the rest of the site. The long line alongside Market Street had been reconfigured so that clients could queue inside. This is the type of community resource that can genuinely contribute to turning one’s life around. I say this with confidence, since I myself turned my life around from being one of the people who might have used the center, to being a service provider and community leader, after getting sober 12 years ago.
While the Tenderloin Center has inarguably been costly to run, turning a life around is priceless. What's the price of a recovered person? I'm in my 12th year of recovery. You cannot, nor should you, put a price on that. While I agree that the present location of the center is too costly and may not be an ideal location, I urge The City to do all it can to support the Department of Public Health and the community in finding an alternate location in the Tenderloin immediately. We need an uninterrupted continuation of services, so that we do not lose people who are gradually trusting services that can benefit them.
I recently visited the Overdose Prevention Center run by OnPoint in East Harlem. It is run very well and has 100% buy-in from the nearby business and residents. We can do the same here. From the Tenderloin Center, we have learned what does and does not work. Now is the time to turn those lessons into a world-class model showing how San Francisco can be the leader in care for those living on the streets, drug users and others alike.
We have dozens of organizations in the Tenderloin/Mid Market area that are eager to make this work. When the center was open in UN Plaza, we saw a dramatic decrease in visible drug consumption in the area and we don't want to lose that momentum. This should be more than an experiment. It should be an investment into the future of Mid Market, which we so often hear calls for by the business community and the tourist industry.
And let’s not forget that when the center closed, dozens of low-income workers also lost their jobs during the holidays. This loss will heavily affect hundreds of family members, especially children. I am asking Mayor London Breed and members of the Board of Supervisors to please mitigate the impact of this drastic action, lest we become the Grinch to hundreds of clients and workers this winter. As a Tenderloin-based nonprofit service provider, we’re here to work with you to continue to provide services seamlessly, and we have lots of friends in the neighborhood who will help. Just give us a call.
