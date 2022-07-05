Earlier this week, Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors agreed to move forward with a spending plan for the next fiscal year that preserves the bulk of the funding targeted for recovery efforts in the city’s economic core. This was viewed as a positive sign by The City’s diverse business community, which wants San Francisco to make economic recovery a top priority. But it’s just the beginning.
San Francisco is not going back to pre-pandemic life; it is heading into a new era because the nature of work has changed for the largest industry fueling The City’s economy: tech. No one solution will fix downtown’s issues; instead, changes will need to be made that add up to a more economically and experientially diverse area full of interesting and accessible experiences.
First, San Francisco needs to expand the economic core beyond the nine to five model, activating nightlife and promoting activities that attract young people, especially toward the end of the week and on weekends. With office vacancies hovering at around 22% and fewer than half of The City’s 570,000 office jobs expected to return in-person five days a week, downtown can no longer rely on the familiar rhythm of business hours.
Instead, the area needs to become a place where people feel they can connect, which means offering a place for them to do so. The City must also ease regulations and fees so more bars, restaurants and small businesses can debut downtown.
But the economic core won’t be able to earn its visits back without ensuring the streets are clean, safe and fit for a leading city like San Francisco. This is especially important if The City is going to expand its reach and become a hot spot for after-hours entertainment. This issue is nothing new, but the economic core needs regular sanitation efforts and focused but thoughtful safety measures. Visitors and residents need to feel safe enough to spend time in the area, and businesses must feel protected enough to keep their doors open.
There should also be an effort to use the numerous empty storefronts and partially used office buildings. A common proposed solution to “fixing” downtown is to turn these empty buildings into housing. While on paper, this seems like an easy step toward correcting The City’s glaring housing imbalance, a recent KQED Forum discussion highlighted why this is unfeasible on several fronts.
There will need to be a balance between adding additional residents to the economic core and creating more opportunities for community building. The priority is to ensure the area is more attractive to be in, first and foremost. Delivering downtown’s recovery could see turning one of these buildings into a cultural heartbeat for artists or a startup offering a mentoring program or hackathon inside one of the many empty storefronts.
Beyond these physical changes and activities, San Francisco must take a serious look at its taxes, fees and policies that have made it one of the most expensive cities in the world. Advance SF, an organization made up of The City’s leading employers, and the Bay Area Council Economic Institute authored a white paper outlining a series of recommendations for re-envisioning how The City approaches its economic priorities after its two-year coma. It addresses San Francisco’s affordability problem and calls for reinvigorating the growth of middle-wage jobs while also bringing down housing costs primarily of our making. Pausing new increases in taxes, fees and regulations until the City can evaluate its economic standing post-pandemic is one of eight suggestions the paper offers.
Reviving downtown and San Francisco’s main economic engine will require more than one solution. It will involve having meaningful discussions that produce results in the next few months and planning for the years ahead. The approval of the economic core funding in the budget is a promising first step demonstrating that our civic leaders understand the challenges ahead.
But there is more work to do, and it will take a diverse coalition of stakeholders to see the work gets done.