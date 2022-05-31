by The Examiner Editorial Board
After a distinguished career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and in the California State Assembly, David Chiu was appointed city attorney by Mayor London Breed last November. He replaced Dennis Herrera, who now serves as head of the Public Utilities Commission.
On June 7, San Francisco voters will choose whether to retain Chiu in the office. Chiu will be the only choice on the ballot, and he’s also the best choice for the office.
As an elected leader, Chiu has consistently stood up for civil rights, equality and opportunity. He has led efforts to increase tenant protections for renters and make community college free. He’s fought to increase access to healthcare and force pharmaceutical companies to be transparent about drug prices. He’s also been a champion for the environment, pushing for policies to clean the air, reduce harmful emissions and expand public transportation.
Chiu has been endorsed by a long list of local leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, state Sen. Scott Wiener and Mayor Breed.
San Francisco lucked out when Chiu became The City’s chief legal representative. His long experience as a legislator, coupled with his track record of standing up for what’s right, make him the right candidate for the job.
The Examiner Editorial Board endorses Chiu for city attorney.