On Sept. 28, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit to stop the City and County of San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments. According to the Coalition, the City’s efforts to clear encampments violate the Constitutional rights of homeless residents, and the lawsuit aims to prohibit the City from moving anyone off the streets until it can provide shelter and housing for everyone on the streets.
The lawsuit raises the question: How can the City resolve homeless encampments in a way that is both effective and legal?
The timing of the Coalition’s lawsuit is curious. Recent public opinion polling confirms that residents continue to view homelessness as San Francisco’s top problem. Residents are fed up with the suffering on our streets and with the degradation of our neighborhoods and business districts. Earlier this year, the City passed the “A Place for All” legislation, which calls on it to provide sufficient shelter and housing for everyone who needs it within three years, and the Department of Homelessness is working on a comprehensive five-year plan.
As positive momentum builds, why is the Coalition seeking to stop the City from bringing unhoused people off of the streets?
The basic approach to encampment resolution should be uncontroversial. The City should treat people with dignity and respect, conduct outreach and provide advance notice, offer a direct pathway to shelter and independent housing, and connect people to services to help them succeed. In their lawsuit, the Coalition claims that the City violates these guidelines, for example, by providing inadequate notice to encampment residents, destroying residents’ property, and clearing encampments without offering adequate shelter. These claims are serious, and we share the Coalition’s concern. If the City needs to improve its treatment of homeless people, we should know about these problems, and the City should fix them.
We should pay special attention to the Coalition’s lawsuit not just because of its claims regarding encampment resolutions, but, most importantly, because of its novel and extreme application of recent legal precedent. In Martin v. City of Boise, a 2019 opinion issued by the federal appeals court for the Ninth Circuit, the court held that a city could not criminalize street sleeping if there were no sleeping spaces available in any shelter. The court reasoned that enforcement in these circumstances was essentially the same as criminalizing poverty, which would violate the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.
In the lawsuit, the Coalition requests an injunction prohibiting the City from taking any enforcement actions against anyone for sleeping on public property until the City can confirm that all of San Francisco’s homeless residents have immediate access to shelter. This is shocking. Why must the City offer shelter to everyone before it can enforce street sleeping bans against anyone? The Coalition’s complaint repeatedly quotes a specific sentence from the Boise opinion, which states, “We hold only that ‘so long as there is a greater number of homeless individuals in [a jurisdiction] than the number of available beds [in shelters],’ the jurisdiction cannot prosecute homeless individuals for ‘involuntarily sitting, lying, and sleeping in public.’”
The lawsuit’s requested injunction relies on the above quoted sentence to mean that a city cannot enforce street sleeping bans until the San Francisco government can offer shelter to all homeless individuals. This interpretation is incorrect. The Boise court actually held only that a city cannot enforce a street sleeping ban against a particular individual if that individual has nowhere to go. In fact, the Boise opinion expressly permits enforcement of street sleeping bans against an individual who has access to shelter but refuses to accept it. The Boise opinion could not be more clear: “Naturally, our holding does not cover individuals who do have access to adequate temporary shelter, whether because they have the means to pay for it or because it is realistically available to them for free, but who choose not to use it.”
What does this mean for San Francisco? Consistent with Boise, San Francisco may enforce street sleeping bans when people refuse to accept adequate shelter. The Boise opinion provides no support for the Coalition’s desired remedy of prohibiting any enforcement until everyone has shelter or housing. Such a rule makes no sense, either from a policy perspective or in terms of the Constitution. If a city enforces a street sleeping ban against a homeless individual who refuses adequate shelter — whether or not other homeless people have access to shelter — that individual’s Constitutional rights have not been violated. The Coalition’s interpretation of Boise and claim for relief in its lawsuit should be rejected.
We agree that the Coalition’s lawsuit appropriately focuses attention on whether the City’s actual conduct of resolving homeless encampments complies with its policies. If the lawsuit results in any improvements to how the City treats homeless people during encampment resolutions, we will welcome this outcome. However, the lawsuit goes too far in trying to prohibit all enforcement of street sleeping bans. It is Constitutional and reasonable for cities to require people to leave the streets when shelter is available.