Homeless streets

Homeless on Taylor Street in the Tenderloin on Monday, May 23, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

On Sept. 28, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit to stop the City and County of San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments. According to the Coalition, the City’s efforts to clear encampments violate the Constitutional rights of homeless residents, and the lawsuit aims to prohibit the City from moving anyone off the streets until it can provide shelter and housing for everyone on the streets. 

The lawsuit raises the question: How can the City resolve homeless encampments in a way that is both effective and legal? 

Mark Nagel and Lori Brooke are the co-founders of RescueSF, a citywide coalition of residents advocating for compassionate and effective solutions to homelessness in San Francisco.