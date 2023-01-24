Credit cards

Credit card 'swipe' fees are far too much for merchants to absorb and must be included in retail pricing, costing the average California family an estimated $900 a year, according to the Merchants Payments Coalition. 

Like many other retailers across California, I wasn’t allowed to open my doors to customers during the early days of the COVD-19 pandemic. As I struggled to save my business, I immediately started reducing my costs and overhead. I let go of my staff, I stopped the weekly garbage collection and I changed the phone plans.

But as I tried to reduce my third-largest expense — the credit card “swipe” fees big banks and card networks charge merchants to process transactions — I found that I couldn’t. There was no way to negotiate with my merchant services provider, who contracts with a single payment processor. But even if they offered more options, the card industry as a whole refuses to negotiate over these fees, which take 2.6% of every credit card sale I make.

Tara Riceberg is the owner of Tesoro, a luxury gift shop.

