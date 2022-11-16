City Hall voter image

The words common sense and competence were much in use by politicians and pundits during the November 2022 San Francisco election.

 Olivia Wise/The Examiner

GrowSF, one of the organizations that has been most visibly associated with moneyed efforts to recall elected officials and move San Francisco politics rightward, boasts that it seeks “common-sense solutions to create a San Francisco that works for everyone.”

Over at the San Francisco Chronicle, Heather Knight explained in her Nov. 12 column that voters “just want a city that works — and they’re willing to put their money behind common sense, good-government efforts in a bid to make that a reality.”

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Author Lincoln Mitchell has written

numerous books and articles about The City

and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com

or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.

Tags

You May Also Like