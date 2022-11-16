GrowSF, one of the organizations that has been most visibly associated with moneyed efforts to recall elected officials and move San Francisco politics rightward, boasts that it seeks “common-sense solutions to create a San Francisco that works for everyone.”
Over at the San Francisco Chronicle, Heather Knight explained in her Nov. 12 column that voters “just want a city that works — and they’re willing to put their money behind common sense, good-government efforts in a bid to make that a reality.”
The word “competence” is also being used to mean little more than “people who will do what I want.” For example, GrowSF’s voter guide explained how “San Francisco is an incredible city with some rough edges. But it’s nothing a few competent and hard-working leaders can’t fix.” The guide goes on to endorse, among others, a school board candidate who had expressed some disturbingly racist views and a district attorney who misled voters about her role in the recall.
Spend any time on Twitter and you will see these phrases used by people who, in the recent election, supported candidates like Matt Dorsey, Joel Engardio and Brooke Jenkins, and also voted yes on Proposition D — which would have made it easier to build housing, including affordable housing in San Francisco — and no on Proposition E, which would have made more stringent requirements prioritizing affordable housing.
This new political arm of Together SF will wade into local politics more directly, with $3 million to spend over the next two election cycles
Listening to so many people in San Francisco politics and media rabbit on about common sense and competence got me thinking about Fiorello LaGuardia, who once said, “There is no Democratic or Republican way of cleaning streets.”
LaGuardia may have been the best mayor New York City ever had, but this still frequently quoted aphorism is clearly wrong, because there is a Democratic way to clean the streets and a Republican way. Today, Democrats insist on union labor, while many Republicans are inclined to privatize the task. Democrats want to use vehicles that produce less carbon, while Republicans probably want to use whatever vehicle is cheapest. You get the point.
We have a similar dynamic in San Francisco today, as well-funded efforts to move The City in a more conservative, pro-business and pro-real estate direction assert a monopoly on common sense and competence. However, just as there is no nonpartisan way to clean the streets, there is no single common-sense way to govern or, in most cases, to determine who is competent.
Much of the funding for conservative political projects in The City comes from the tech sector, so it’s no surprise the branding is good. After all, who can be against common sense or competence? The problem is that in politics these words have almost no objective meaning.
“Common sense” is usually politicalspeak for “my opinion.” For some, it is common sense that the district attorney should have prosecutorial experience and work closely with the police. But for others, it is common sense that the district attorney should have some independence from the mayor and not be mired in serial ethical scandals.
For some, it is just common sense that if there is not enough housing. The City should do whatever it can to build more; while for others, the common-sense view is that if housing is too expensive, The City must focus on building affordable housing.
For some, it is common sense that crime is out of control, so we need more policing. But for others, it is common sense that giving police free rein is a mistake.
It was not that long ago that it was common sense that marriage could only be between a man and a woman, and that marijuana should be illegal. Sixty or 70 years ago, many business and political leaders in San Francisco and Sacramento knew that building freeways that would dissect The City and make it easier to access it by car was the common-sense policy.
Since we’re talking about common sense, it is worth asking whether constantly kvetching about the state of The City and then encouraging voters to give the already powerful mayor more power is common sense.
Similarly, there is nothing competent or incompetent about a politician’s or a voter’s position on whether to recall a progressive district attorney, allow cars on JFK Drive, make it easier to build market-rate housing or address problems of the unhoused.
We should also remember that competence can cut two ways. Former President Donald Trump’s administration was deeply incompetent. I, for one, am grateful for that. After all, if a government, at the national, state or city level, is pursuing the wrong policies, it only makes it worse if they are doing it competently.
Branding your own policies as competent or common sense is good marketing, but it is misleading and precludes meaningful policy discourse. Presenting competing political forces as having different visions and opinions invites discussion. Claiming your side represents common sense and competence while implying that other positions are incompetent and nonsensical does the precise opposite.
Politicians and interest groups — whether on the left, right or center — should have the courage to defend their vision for San Francisco and their positions on specific issues. Hiding behind platitudes about common sense and competence may be good politics, but it is also an act of political cowardice.
In a diverse city like San Francisco, there is no one common-sense way to solve the problems of housing, crime, homelessness, wealth inequality or drug overdoses. To suggest that your preferred solutions are simply common sense and that only people who agree with you are competent is to degrade the democratic process and insult the intelligence of all San Franciscans.
