Last Sunday morning, I was woken up by a panicked call from a friend asking if I was OK and safe. The question was a bit disorienting. She told me there had been a shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. My stomach dropped, my heart shattered. Was I safe? Yes. Was I OK? Definitely not.

Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays in Chinese culture. It’s a time of cleansing, dedicated to honoring traditions and ushering in prosperity and good luck. It’s a time where even speaking the number "four" is taboo because its Chinese pronunciation (sì) sounds the same as the word we use for death. But as relatives overseas celebrated the start of a new lunar year this week, here in America, we were once again inundated with news of death and loss. Instead of celebrating, we’re planning vigils and contemplating our safety in a nation where there are more guns than people.

Nancy Tung is a Chinese American gun safety activist who grew up in the Los Angeles area and lives and works in San Francisco.

