Cannabis has long been a radioactive policy issue, from the trials and tribulations of legalization to the market gyrations caused by oversupply. It’s time to add energy to the list — particularly in light of looming power outages, the recent passage by Congress of sweeping climate-protection provisions under the Inflation Reduction Act and California’s decision on Thursday to postpone the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to keep carbon emissions in check.

Few realize that the humble joint — once an emblem of the counterculture that famously campaigned against Diablo in the 1970s — is now, quite literally, becoming nuclear-powered. In PG&E's service territory, a whopping 39% of the electricity embodied in an indoor-grown joint is nuclear. It would behoove policymakers to put that in their pipes and smoke it.

Evan Mills is a retired senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a research affiliate at U.C. Berkeley's Energy and Resources Group and an active contributor to past work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He is also a leading expert on the energy use of cannabis cultivation.