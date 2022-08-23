These days it's common to walk or ride past homeless people on the street. In urban areas and even the suburbs, there are tents, campers, sleeping bags and cars filled with people and their belongings. In some areas, active drug use occurs in the direct line of sight of children moving between home and school. People in despair, standing in the middle of the street talking to themselves, ranting or in crisis, are a common site. We all want to know why this is happening and how to fix it.
Public pressure has been mounting and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response is CARE Court. It is expected to pass and become law soon, and represents another attempt to create a mechanism to compel people with serious mental illness, particularly individuals who are currently homeless, to receive treatment.
The CARE Court hopes to target between 10,000 and 17,000 people through a court-based mechanism. The legislation is complex and not finalized, but briefly it begins with filing a petition to send a person to the court that can be initiated by almost anyone, including health care professionals, law enforcement, homelessness workers, family members, agencies, even a landlord or roommate. After being assigned a public defender, a hearing date and an evaluation, the judge then decides whether to compel someone to receive “voluntary” treatment. If they refuse, they can be subject to a conservatorship hearing where they may lose all of their individual rights.
Before a CARE Court is implemented, some questions must be answered. Where will people be housed, and who will provide treatment, and what will happen after their one- to two-year mandatory “voluntary” treatment? Additionally, the system is vulnerable to potential abuse because practically anyone can refer people to the court. In the past, people were labeled as mentally ill to silence political opposition. It is now possible that court referrals will be used to get people off of the street in order to fulfill political promises.
Where will people be housed during treatment given the current shortage of beds in existing facilities? This could flood the already limited locked psychiatric units, board and care homes and even jails. Worst case scenario is that many people will end up in jails, which is where far too many people with mental illness are currently housed.
Given the existing shortage of personnel, who will provide this care? There’s a statewide shortage of case managers and a limited availability of psychiatrists and psychiatric nurses. Our criminal justice and public guardian systems are overburdened, understaffed and underfunded.
After treatment, where will people go and how will they get follow-up care? Housing and outpatient facilities and case managers are already limited.
Although seemingly well intentioned, the CARE Court program fails to ensure there will be adequate resources dedicated to serving and treating individuals after they are compelled into treatment, and it ignores where and how they will be housed. All of the funding in the bill is for establishing and running the court system. By not adding substantial funding to increase and expand our current behavioral health and housing offerings, we will do a disservice to every client that is funneled into CARE Court and forced to seek treatment that may not exist.
Will CARE Court solve the problem of treating and housing people with mental illness or will it be another failed and expensive attempt at a quick fix that doesn’t provide the correct solutions needed? We fear it will be the latter. Here are some alternatives:
1) Convene a commission of knowledgeable experts to design improvements to current LPS (mental health) conservatorship laws.
2) Fund the expansion and fast track the opening of new facilities to house and treat individuals in need of care.
3) Provide state-funded educational and training opportunities to fast track providers into our social services safety net.
4) Expand voluntary outpatient treatment offerings so that clients can access care before they are in crisis or in court.
5) Employ a housing first approach that is not punitive and has no barriers to entry. Simply put, housing is care.
6) Create statewide standards for behavioral health care and fund programs tailored to meet the needs of each county, so that rural and urban counties can have appropriate resources to fit their population’s needs.
We do not need more quick fixes with catchy names. We need sensible and sustained programs that offer dignified care to everyone in need. Funneling more people into a new court system only creates a layer of cost, barriers to entry and the potential for people in need to have negative and unnecessary contact with law enforcement personnel and the court system. We know that leads to worse outcomes and diminished trust for Black people, poor people and people of color. Californians deserve better.
Jenifer Esteen, R.N., is a board member of the Alameda Health System and a member San Francisco Housing Conservatorship Working Group.
Allen Cooper, M.D., is professor of medicine (emeritus) at Stanford University.