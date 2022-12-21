Fifty years ago, soon after the Transamerica Pyramid went up, Gary Snyder put down the whole building in a broadside he wrote, printed and distributed. Copies are still on both the outer and inner walls of buildings in that part of San Francisco known as the Financial District, or the Barbary Coast or North Beach. The broadside, which was originally unsigned, was included in “The Old Ways,” a book of Snyder’s writings published by City Lights in 1977. You’d expect a Beat Generation poet and an environmentalist who has lived most of his life in the remote Sierras to turn up his nose at the Pyramid. Snyder called it a “strikingly wasteful and arrogant building.” Zach Stewart, an architect who is a friend of mine and Snyder’s, describes The City as "just another version of Nature." He has learned to co-exist with the Pyramid. He has high hopes for the Barbary Coast.

In his undated broadside, but probably from 1975, Snyder recalled, with a sense of admiration, the building on Montgomery Street that was known as the “Monkey Block.” Built in 1853 it was demolished in 1959 to make room for the Pyramid. As Snyder noted, the Monkey Block “housed the artists and the revolutionaries of the thirties and forties,” including Kenneth Rexroth, the poet and essayist known as the “gadfly of the Beats.”

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

