Gary Snyder wrote around 1975 in a pamphlet posted around the Barbary Coast, "The Trans-America pyramid, a strikingly wasteful and arrogant building, stands square on what was once called Montgomery block, a building that housed the artists and revolutionaries of the thirties and forties."
As The City celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Transamerica Pyramid and with downtown offices at about 40% of their pre-pandemic occupancy, the future of the area is unknown.
Photo by Pauly Barba
Fifty years ago, soon after the Transamerica Pyramid went up, Gary Snyder put down the whole building in a broadside he wrote, printed and distributed. Copies are still on both the outer and inner walls of buildings in that part of San Francisco known as the Financial District, or the Barbary Coast or North Beach. The broadside, which was originally unsigned, was included in “The Old Ways,” a book of Snyder’s writings published by City Lights in 1977. You’d expect a Beat Generation poet and an environmentalist who has lived most of his life in the remote Sierras to turn up his nose at the Pyramid. Snyder called it a “strikingly wasteful and arrogant building.” Zach Stewart, an architect who is a friend of mine and Snyder’s, describes The City as "just another version of Nature." He has learned to co-exist with the Pyramid. He has high hopes for the Barbary Coast.
In his undated broadside, but probably from 1975, Snyder recalled, with a sense of admiration, the building on Montgomery Street that was known as the “Monkey Block.” Built in 1853 it was demolished in 1959 to make room for the Pyramid. As Snyder noted, the Monkey Block “housed the artists and the revolutionaries of the thirties and forties,” including Kenneth Rexroth, the poet and essayist known as the “gadfly of the Beats.”
This year, as most San Franciscans know, marks the 50th anniversary of the Pyramid. It’s also a time when the vacancy rate in skyscrapers in downtown San Francisco has skyrocketed. The New York Times called it “the emptiest downtown in America.” The paper also pointed out, “Business in downtown San Francisco has been picking up," but added, “it’s unclear how long it will last.” Not surprisingly, observers of the economic scene wonder if San Francisco has a future as a financial powerhouse and what if anything it might look like.
For the past 18 months, I have worked in a cubbyhole in an office building and art gallery on Montgomery Street in the shadow of the Pyramid. I have met artists and revolutionaries of the 2020s and I have done some of my best writing there. I might borrow and recycle the opening of Snyder’s broadside, especially the part in which he explained, “in the spiritual and political loneliness of America of the fifties, you’d hitchhike a thousand miles to meet a friend.” America of the 2020s can feel like a lonely place, though I would not hitchhike to rendezvous with a pal. I'd fly.
Synder added, “Whatever lives needs a habitat, a proper culture of warmth and moisture to grow.” For Snyder for many years, that habitat was North Beach which he explained was like “living on the prow of a ship.” That image resonates for me today. For the past 18 months I have enjoyed the walk along Montgomery Street that takes me from the MUNI/ BART stop on Market, past all the many financial institutions (17 or so), including a branch of Wells Fargo, where I deposit and withdraw money. I also enjoy, as Snyder did, the alleys and the old brick buildings in and around Jackson Square, which I am sure has a future. It’s too charming not to have one.
Soon after I settled in my cubbyhole, Will Herrera — a Hunter S. Thompson kind of guy who was then pouring drinks at the High Horse on Washington Street — talked about the history of the Barbary Coast and told me “Wild Turkey is my poison” when I asked him if he preferred Bushmills or Jameson. Herrera also makes “Pisco Punch,” which Peruvians brought to Yerba Buena, as it was known, and later to San Francisco, when they arrived from Lima and elsewhere in Peru for the Gold Rush.
“I have a love/hate relationship with The City,” Herrera told me. Who doesn’t? “During the pandemic, there was often not another living soul on these streets. I got to know the buildings. I built a bond with the neighborhood and I fell in love with it all over again. My occupation now feels less superficial than before.”
Photographer Richard Lohmann, painter Susan Matthews and artist Charles Albert have all exhibited their work at the Canessa Gallery at 708 Montgomery Street during the past year. Canessa has also been a gathering place for activists and politicos like Harvey Smith, an expert on the New Deal in the Bay Area, and Gray Brechin, author of "Imperial San Francisco: Urban Power, Earthly Ruin," a local bestseller for decades.
I arrived on the Barbary Coast in the thick of the pandemic and watched the neighborhood come to life like a ghost ship resurrected from the deep. Like Herrera, I have bonded with the buildings, including the Pyramid, in part because it’s unavoidable and also because it’s one of a kind. But most of all I’ve bonded with the people of the Barbary Coast, including famed chef and restaurateur, Peter Fang at House of Nanking, who has shared secrets about his kitchen, and Dell at Peet’s, which he calls “an empire,” and who grinds Italian Roast coffee beans for me. When I point out that his name tag is upside down, Dell laughs and says, “I’m an upside down guy.”
It’s Dell's spirit and the community of artists and revolutionaries in the heart of an empire of commerce and banking that keeps me going back to the Barbary Coast. When I want quality wool socks and wool shirts to keep the cold away, I shop at C.C. Filson Co. on Montgomery Street. Like Michael Shvo, the man with the money behind the Pyramid, who said he was “betting big” on San Francisco, I’m placing my bets on The City, “which has always been a place for high rollers,” as Synder called it. I certainly wouldn’t bet against San Francisco. It has too much going for it, too much history and geography, and too many people like Will Herrera, Peter Fang and his daughter, Kathy Fang, chef and co-owner of Fang on Howard Street, and Shvo, too, who knows which way the winds are blowing.
Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.