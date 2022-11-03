California led the nation as the first state to provide its population significant and important privacy protections. Now, California leaders threaten the passage of the America Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), standing in the way of privacy protections for the whole country. Time is running out to pass this critical legislation, and California can once again lead by helping Congress provide everyone in the U.S. with much stronger privacy rights and protections.
When the state passed its comprehensive privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), in 2018, it showed that the United States (at least one of them) cared about data privacy and protection. When CCPA was strengthened by the 2020 California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) ballot initiative, it cemented California as the cradle of legislative action on privacy in the United States. California’s moves were often copied but never equaled, as other states followed suit with laws and bills that rarely reached the same standards and genuine protections.
CCPA/CPRA have many things going for them. These laws introduced the rights to access, correct or delete data about you that third-parties may hold, and to opt out of third-party data collection. They established the right to limit use of sensitive information, and targeted big businesses with requirements to respond to consumer requests, provide disclosures and publish privacy policies. Critically, they made sure kids under 15 are protected from having their data sold without explicit, opt-in consent.
Many experts and leaders statewide express worry about any federal privacy bill invalidating their laws. There are two main concerns about the passage of the current bipartisan, bicameral bill, ADPPA: It would supposedly leave California residents without strong privacy rights and protections, and it would prohibit California from innovating on this in the future. The former is a fabrication that does not hold up to even superficial scrutiny, and the latter is a selfish ploy with serious consequences for the entire country.
First and foremost: The protections ADPPA offers easily surpass those of CCPA and CPRA, offering the same or stronger protections in every category and introducing new protections California’s laws miss. Californians should not settle for a lower standard.
ADPPA imposes civil rights protections in the digital realm. It makes sure that companies have to demonstrate their use of data is reasonably necessary and proportionate. It treats kids’ data as sensitive, and bans targeted ads for under-17. The federal bill creates one single location where users can go and demand that all data brokers delete their data, rather than trying to figure out which one actually has that data. Just as importantly, it introduces the right to sue companies not just for data breaches, but for violating one's privacy or civil rights. These are a fraction of what ADPPA provides, making it unequivocally stronger and better than CCPA/CPRA on the substance. Most obviously: Unlike California state law, ADPPA would cover everyone in the U.S. with a higher standard of protection.
The second argument made by California leaders insists that if it does invalidate current state laws, ADPPA should be a “floor” on which states can build, rather than prohibiting states from creating new privacy laws in the future. This is a good idea but not a realistic option. It is ultimately more vital to preserve the delicate legislative compromise that has brought ADPPA this far, and promises to allow such a strong privacy law to pass at the federal level. The ADPPA is the result of careful horse-trading, a fragile bargain in which both Republicans and Democrats came away optimistic, but mildly unhappy — a compromise.
The bill’s latest version already has significant concessions to California, including empowering its data privacy commission on enforcement, and preserving its limited right to sue after data breaches. With the election Tuesday, a last-minute ask to fundamentally alter the bill would most likely doom it. If Republicans take over Washington, there is no guarantee California’s privacy laws would survive.
Gallons of ink have been spilled about the horrible nature of our digital status quo and the United States’ baffling lack of comprehensive privacy legislation. Numerous experts have painstakingly researched and documented the harm this lack of protection creates, permeating our society, our communities and even our own selves. Few would disagree that action is desperately needed. Yet California selfishly risks sinking this bill — depriving hundreds of millions of people of much-needed privacy protections.
California’s leaders have a clear choice to make. They can continue to champion marginal, hypothetical privacy improvements for those lucky enough to be their constituents, leaving the vast majority of us to fend for ourselves. Or they can champion the greater good — lifting everyone, including Californians, to a higher level of civil rights and privacy protections.
It’s not too late for California to, once again, lead the country forward.
David Morar is a policy fellow of New America's Open Technology Institute, which works at the intersection of technology and policy to ensure that every community has equitable access to digital technology and its benefits.