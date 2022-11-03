California Consumer Privacy Act

When California passed its comprehensive privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act, in 2018, it showed that at least one state in the U.S. cared about data privacy and protection. 

California led the nation as the first state to provide its population significant and important privacy protections. Now, California leaders threaten the passage of the America Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA), standing in the way of privacy protections for the whole country. Time is running out to pass this critical legislation, and California can once again lead by helping Congress provide everyone in the U.S. with much stronger privacy rights and protections.

When the state passed its comprehensive privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), in 2018, it showed that the United States (at least one of them) cared about data privacy and protection. When CCPA was strengthened by the 2020 California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) ballot initiative, it cemented California as the cradle of legislative action on privacy in the United States. California’s moves were often copied but never equaled, as other states followed suit with laws and bills that rarely reached the same standards and genuine protections.

