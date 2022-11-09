Kevin McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference in Washington in June. The Republican from Bakersfield is a near lock to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, which would mark the first time since 1835 that consecutive speakers have hailed from the same state.

 Jason Andrew/The New York Times

A House Republican majority — even razor thin — is a serious blow to California’s clout.

That’s not partisan grumbling over the ideology of the lower chamber, which may soon be more in line with South Dakota than San Francisco. It’s the sobering reality of California’s raw power in Washington when Republicans hold the majority.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Marc Sandalow is associate director of the

University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for nearly 30 years.

Tags

You May Also Like