Convent of the Sacred Heart High School

The James Leary Flood Mansion, one of the main buildings of Convent of the Sacred Heart High School. Tuition for the private high school in Pacific Heights runs more than $52,000 for the 2022-23 school year.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.

I was wrong. With the distractions of the mural wars and naming contests, somehow I’d missed both that the San Francisco public school curriculum had been failing for years and that most white families had fled to hideously expensive private schools. Yet local media persist in calling San Francisco “progressive.” I have a news flash: Racially segregated and radically unequal schools are old-fashioned bigotry; they are not progressive.

Student Graph

Lisa Nuss is a public policy lawyer. Her commentaries have been published in major newspapers and used as curriculum in universities and at the Southern Poverty Law Center.