When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
I was wrong. With the distractions of the mural wars and naming contests, somehow I’d missed both that the San Francisco public school curriculum had been failing for years and that most white families had fled to hideously expensive private schools. Yet local media persist in calling San Francisco “progressive.” I have a news flash: Racially segregated and radically unequal schools are old-fashioned bigotry; they are not progressive.
My son’s schedule showed him slotted into Algebra I. He took that in eighth grade, so I expected a quick visit to switch him to geometry. “All ninth graders take Algebra I” was the response. What? My son’s friends starting private high schools had all taken math tests to find the right level. Could it be that S.F. public schools don’t assess a student’s math level?
I offered: “I can show the principal he got all A's in Algebra I last year — it shouldn’t be a big deal.” The counselor responded: “The school district has total control. Even the principal can’t do anything. No exceptions! We can’t do anything!”
I sat down in the office. I knew there was no way the uber-competitive wealthy white professionals I’d worked with in San Francisco put up with this for their kids. My son and I did some quick Googling and, in seconds, we had our answer: Wealthy white families were indeed not putting up with it — they’d left the building.
The chart below contains unverified data from the GreatSchools website. This preliminary research shows the percentage of white students at the two public high schools my son could attend were 7% and 11%, while the percentage of white students at nearby private schools were 60% and 70%.
This jaw-dropping disparity should be headline news in every local paper and public radio station until we do something about it. Or we should agree to stop calling our city progressive.
Turns out we’ve known this for a while. In 2015, the Priceonomics website reported white students comprised 29% of the S.F. population, but only 13% of the total public schools, dropping to 9% by high school. In 2015, the S.F. Public Press revealed that close to 30% of children living in San Francisco attended private schools. At that time, this was “the highest rate of private-school attendance in California, and the third-highest in the nation.”
We liberals criticized President George W. Bush’s No Child Left Behind policy, but then Barack Obama did little different from his predecessor, and most non-wealthy California students got left far behind. Educational disparity turns out to be a statewide problem — California’s resegregation of schools and the public schools’ myriad problems educating children have both drawn national attention.
Barbara Ehrenreich spotted this trend of the professional middle class turning away from integration and progressive ideas about equity in her 1989 book, “Fear of Falling.” She warned, “As the professional middle class withdraws from public services, those services lose their most adamant advocates and critics. The schools deteriorate into holding bins. The parks are abandoned to the purveyors of drugs. …”
Ehrenreich’s warning echoed in my mind that day at my son’s school. As annoying and entitled as wealthy white parents can be, they do not sit back while their child is required to repeat a class he’d excelled in.
I had one last conversation with a district math curriculum expert about my predicament. She told me that equity required all ninth graders to take the same math class. Is it equitable to hold hundreds, perhaps thousands, of students from higher level math? She responded,“We found that only some students had access to higher levels of math in their middle school, so we decided not to allow anyone access to math beyond their grade level.” Why did I feel like I was in communist China?
We now know the achievement gaps have been widening under this “let no child advance” policy. EdSource reports that 2021 math scores of California’s average eighth graders on standardized tests are equivalent to the scores of fifth graders — part of a year-by-year decline that started before COVID. And the most recent SFUSD performance data indicates that 55% of students do not meet standards in English language arts.
This is the kind of data that will push even more parents from San Francisco toward private schools, where one might expect the emphasis to be squarely on academics. But in a bizarre twist, San Francisco private high schools charging tuition that’s equal to an average American’s annual salary also claim their systems embrace equity. Their websites rhapsodize about inclusivity and diversity. Turns out the veneer of inclusivity is pretty thin.
We did try applying to private schools promising scholarships. The first crack in the veneer came from a private school reputed as the “Harvard” of the Bay Area. It required an analytical essay for admission written at school and graded by a teacher. However, my son’s public middle school hadn’t taught essay writing and the English teacher hadn’t returned any graded writing assignments.
I called the “Harvard” admissions office, thinking this would be an easy conversation. She didn’t believe me. I told her my son had written a detailed letter to the local utility commenting on environmental issues. Might that substitute? No, she said. No exceptions.
On a tour of this campus, I asked every student guide where they went to middle school — all but one had gone to private middle schools. Admission requirements that can only be met by middle school students at private schools are the opposite of inclusive.
The second private school we tried sits on a leafy campus that makes me think of Pacific Palisades. We drove straight to the campus to secure the application fee waiver promised in their brochure. No one in the admissions office had heard of a fee waiver, and they all seemed befuddled that I would bother for $100. Since families apply to an average of five to 10 private schools, that would be $500-$1,000 — a barrier opposite to inclusivity.
it took over three weeks and finally an email to the head of school before they provided the fee waiver. But by then, we had missed the on-campus visits that allow students to spend class time with actual teachers. Without all these visits my son, who had earned top grades and spent most of his free time cleaning up the environment, wouldn’t have an equal chance at admission.
In a page out of George Orwell, I discovered that Pacific Palisades has a “head of equity.” I mistakenly thought the head of equity would want to hear my thoughts. I sent an email detailing the many barriers to low-income families. The next day, the Palisades head of school sent me an email saying she would refuse to consider my son’s application because, she suggested, our morals weren’t of the type sought at her school. Well — I agree with her on that.
MIT Economist Peter Temins finds that today’s professional elite likely don’t realize how fully they have segregated themselves. Economist Tyler Cowen has taken up the late Ehrenreich’s mantle: His data shows the well-off today “might even consider themselves progressive” but at the end of the day, they turn their “attention back to the very appealing comforts of everyday life.”
So here we are — even if my son could attend a private school, I was never sure I wanted him holed up with kids who are pulling their hair out to go to Ivy League colleges. I don’t want to push my son to Harvard. I just want him to be engaged, so he can explore and learn.