Durham White Stevens

The front page of a 1908 San Francisco Chronicle reports the shooting by Korean American activists of diplomat Durham White Stevens. The assassination was one of the first acts of nationalist rebellion by pro-Korean activists in the United States.

On March 22, 1908, an American diplomat named Durham White Stevens encountered four young Korean nationalists in the lobby of the Fairmont Hotel, where he was staying. They had come to demand an apology.

The 56-year-old Stevens was a high-ranking representative of the Japanese government, which was in the process of annexing Korea and brutally suppressing Korean attempts to resist. As one of Japan’s top two representatives in Korea, Stevens had been dispatched to the United States to propagandize for Japan.

