The front page of a 1908 San Francisco Chronicle reports the shooting by Korean American activists of diplomat Durham White Stevens. The assassination was one of the first acts of nationalist rebellion by pro-Korean activists in the United States.
On March 22, 1908, an American diplomat named Durham White Stevens encountered four young Korean nationalists in the lobby of the Fairmont Hotel, where he was staying. They had come to demand an apology.
The 56-year-old Stevens was a high-ranking representative of the Japanese government, which was in the process of annexing Korea and brutally suppressing Korean attempts to resist. As one of Japan’s top two representatives in Korea, Stevens had been dispatched to the United States to propagandize for Japan.
On his tour, Stevens justified Japan’s actions by arguing that it was bringing progress to a backward and corrupt land, that most Koreans welcomed the Japanese intervention, and that if Japan had not intervened, others would. “Korea is a natural bulwark of Japan,” Stevens told his American audience. “Its state of complete isolation ... invited aggression and possible conquest.”
Stevens gave interviews to the San Francisco newspapers defending the Japanese takeover of Korea. The Call newspaper reported that “Stevens denies that the Japanese are exploiting Korea for Japanese profit or that the revenues of the land are being used in maintaining an arm of Japanese office holders."
Stevens said nothing about the brutal campaign Japanese troops were waging against Korean resistance forces, whom they slaughtered and summarily executed.
Lincoln Beachey, son of blinded Civil War vet and laundrywoman, got famous driving dirigibles and aeroplanes
The Koreans who had come to demand an apology from Stevens felt betrayed. This was understandable, for Stevens’ pro-Japanese position contradicted the United States’ official stance. The U.S. and Korea had signed a treaty in 1882 in which Washington pledged to support Korea “if other Powers deal unjustly or oppressively” with it. But in 1905, the Roosevelt administration ratified a secret agreement in which the United States agreed to let Japan take over Korea as long as Japan allowed the U.S. to have its way in the Philippines. That same year, Japan made Korea a protectorate, the first step toward annexation. The U.S. had sold Korea out to support its own imperialist goals, and because it wanted Japan to serve as a check on Russia.
The day after Stevens’ statements appeared in San Francisco newspapers, the four young Koreans confronted him in the Fairmont Hotel lobby. As John Koster writes in an article on the Stevens assassination that appeared in a 2007 issue of American History magazine, the spokesman for the four was a journalist named Earl Lee (born Yi Ill), who had been forced out of Korea by Japanese censors. Lee asked Stevens about the Japanese slaughter of an irregular Korean force known as the Righteous Army, made up of disbanded soldiers, students, peasants, bandits and tiger-hunters. Despite being armed only with muskets, iron bars and other antique weapons, the Righteous Army got within eight miles of Seoul before Japanese troops armed with artillery and machine guns and backed by warships massacred them, killing 14,000 Koreans and taking only 160 casualties.
“Aren’t the Japanese killing off the Koreans?” Lee asked Stevens.
“No,” Stevens replied.
“Haven’t all Korean officials been eliminated?” Lee asked.
“No,” Stevens replied. “You’ve probably been away from your own country too long to know the exact condition of the government.”
This was more than Lee and his compatriots could stand. They seized rattan chairs from the lobby and began swinging them at Stevens, knocking him to the marble floor. A big, powerful man, Stevens got up, bleeding from the face, and seized a chair of his own. He was defending himself with his back against the wall when hotel guests grabbed the Koreans and ejected them from the Fairmont.
“We are all very sorry that we did not do more to him,” Lee said later. Their opportunity would come the next day.
The next day, two of the Koreans, Chang In Hwan and Chun Myung Un, learning that Stevens was going to Washington, went to wait for him in front of the Ferry Building. The 25-year-old Chun later told The Examiner, “Mr. Stevens told the press much that was false about Korea. He said among other things that Koreans welcomed the Japanese in their country and that he was going to lecture to the American people about this. I saw that he had uttered falsehoods about my country. Then I decided to kill him and kill myself.”
As Stevens got out of the “gasoline bus” the Fairmont used to transport guests, Chun ran up and fired a revolver at him at point-blank range. But it misfired, and Chun began beating Stevens with the gun’s butt, trying to blind him. Stevens fought back, beating Chun with his fists and chasing him down the street. At this moment, Chang, who had been watching a few yards away, ran forward with a gun concealed in a handkerchief and fired. The shot missed Stevens and hit Chun, who crumpled to the ground. Chang fired twice more at Stevens’ back, striking him under his right shoulder blade and above his right hip.
As Stevens collapsed in the arms of the Japanese Consul General, who was accompanying him to the ferry, Chang and the wounded Chun tried to escape down East Street (Embarcadero). A mob began chasing them, shouting, “Lynch the Japs! They’ve killed a white man!” Chang and Chun were rescued by two SF policemen, who arrested them and took them to Harbor Hospital, the same hospital where Stevens had been transported. As Chang walked past Stevens, he shouted at him, “You are a traitor to my country! You are paid by Japan to ruin my people! You do nothing but wring money from us.”
The hospital released a statement saying that Stevens was “resting easily” and “his general condition is hopeful.” Stevens himself said, “I don’t feel any pain. Is that a bad sign?”
It apparently was. Stevens died two days later of severe internal injuries.
The San Francisco Chronicle wrote of the shooting, “In Corea (sic) the story of the shooting will be heard by a captive people with fanatic praise. In Japan the report will be regarded with contrary emotions. All the diplomatic world will be stirred by the assassination of the American who had served the Japanese well, if not wisely."
Chun was charged with being an accessory to murder, but was released from prison just three months later and fled the country. Chang was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years at San Quentin, but was paroled after 10 years. He returned to Korea in 1927, but the Japanese government forced him to leave again. After returning to the United States, suffering from ill health, he committed suicide in San Francisco in 1930 and was buried at Cypress Lawn Cemetery. His body was repatriated in 1975 and buried in the National Cemetery in Seoul. The Korean government posthumously awarded Chang the Independence Medal of Honor for his efforts on behalf of Korean independence.
This rainy season pales in comparison with the winter of 1861-62 that damaged huge swaths of The City, including the party house of Francois Pioche
Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.