Jose Antonio Vargas, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and an activist for undocumented immigrants like himself, speaks at a news conference in McAllen, Texas, July 11, 2014. Vargas is currently researching a book called "White Is Not a Country" to explore the complexity of race, immigration and American identity. 

 Brent McDonald/The New York Times

The other day this tweet from storyteller and immigration rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas showed up in my feed: “What do you call immigrants who are anti-immigrants?”

I didn’t respond, although like a lot of the people who did, I was imagining conservative Asians and Latinos: Tweets like, “Lolo and Lola. Lol”  “Pendejo/a/x” and “Toxic Titas.” Also, a number of references to Cuban Republicans. There were other tweets suggesting earlier waves of white immigrants, like “Ellis Island ship arrivals” and “Mayflower descendants” and “Settlers.” A few people responded, “Americans.”

