Endorsements used to mean something. They used to be priorities, and important to get from media, clubs and electeds. The idea was that endorsements provided a reflection of voter interests and a means to direct them in the ballot booth. But voters in the three elections this year have, on occasion and in one startling example, veered from the mainstream of political endorsements — a sign of voter-media-party disconnect.
The chief example here is Proposition H, the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, which most endorsing agencies opposed. Yet, with just 700 ballots remaining, Prop. H lost by 10 points; 55% voted 'yes.' Local newspapers, the San Francisco Democratic Party (a.k.a. the Democratic County Central Committee or DCCC) and many labor unions, elected officials, retired judges and even singer John Legend endorsed No on H. On the other side, Yes on H had endorsements from one monthly newspaper (the Marina Times), two of the 11 Board of Supervisors, the Chamber of Commerce and maybe half of the Democratic clubs.
A recent DCCC mailer stated: “Don’t buy the deceptive tricks of the Republican-financed recall.” A sentence from this newspaper’s endorsement of No on H read: “But (Boudin’s) critics fail to articulate a convincing argument for a recall.”
Yet something was convincing enough to have so many voters fill in the box for Yes on H.
Is the current goal of an endorsement to sway voters or to report back the political views and preferences of an organization?
Several polls on Prop. H were also disconnected from the endorsements. This newspaper commissioned a poll of 541 likely voters in late May by Change Research in which 56% said they would vote yes for recall — quite accurate. Notably, The Examiner poll surveyed voters after most endorsements had been promoted.
First-person testimonials and the reports of individuals may be more true in representing the voice of the people than endorsements are. Jason Young, father of a slain 6-year-old boy, mothers of drug addicts, former Assistant District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, the neighbor going to the auto glass repair for a third time — those are some of many voices for Yes on H.
Individual voices can become a chorus on certain messages. Attorney Charles Jung recently opined: “I felt frustrated and let down — talked at, rather than listened to.” Jung had just come out of a meeting with Boudin about responses to the case of slain grandfather Vicha Ratanapakdee and other anti-Asian hate crimes.
Some voters may agree with one argument. Some voters may agree with both. Some voters may switch from one side to another, maybe even more than once. Some voters make their choice last minute. Some voters don’t show up.
Yet voters are not stupid. This vote was not close. And there are reasons why.
It is important to look at the data on voter turnout by precinct, by neighborhood, by demographic. Many have been asking: Who did not vote in the Mission? Why not? Who voted for Prop. H in the Bayview and in the Tenderloin?
It already looks like one newspaper has thus far decided not to ask people, and just tell people. The San Francisco Chronicle editorial board wrote, “Voters couldn’t be bothered.” The largest paper in the region reported that the June election had a low turnout in a sign of voter apathy. Two days later, they edited the online version of the article with the stubborn statement: “Voter turnout was 28% as of Friday in San Francisco but it could rise to 45% after all mail-in ballots are counted. But the story will stay the same.”
Here is the Chronicle’s conclusion: “Not voting because you’re tired of the state of things or because you don’t believe it will make a difference are self-fulfilling prophecies. There is no winning when the overwhelming majority of us disengage from our collective future.”
In other words, the newspaper has decided to double down on its endorsement position, particularly on Prop. H, even after voters decided otherwise. Organizations may choose their preferences. So will the people.
It is true that across the state voters have been supporting justice reform candidates. Boudin was correct in the part of his speech on election night that he was part of a movement.
Maybe the movement will show up in San Francisco in November when there are many more items on the ballot and the turnout will be higher. Maybe there is a limit in San Francisco to the reform movement. One cannot confidently predict how one trend or another will hold sway in future elections.
But facts matter. Votes matter. Ten points. Some refuse to look.
Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, San Francisco Unified School District graduate and general contractor. Follow him on Twitter @eyessfboe.