Workingmen's Party of California anti-Chinese rally on the sand lots near San Francisco City Hall

Illustration showing a Workingmen's Party of California anti-Chinese rally on the sand lots near San Francisco City Hall, published in Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper on March 20, 1880.

 Wikimedia Comons

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology.

San Francisco and U.S. history are full of laws and actions that have harmed many populations. Reconciliation is long past due. African Americans have been and continue to be subject to discrimination and segregation going back to slavery. Japanese Americans, placed in internment camps in World War II, have received a federal apology and reparations. 

Laurance Lem Lee is a second-generation Chinese American, SFUSD graduate, small business owner and good government advocate.

