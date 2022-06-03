by The Examiner Editorial Board
United States Senator Alex Padilla’s name appears twice on the June 7 primary ballot.
The first vote will elect him to finish the term he’s been serving since former Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president of the United States. The other vote will be to support him for a full term in the U.S. Senate.
Padilla has earned both votes. During his short time in Washington, he has distinguished himself as a senator who takes the job seriously, putting in the time and effort necessary to get things done.
Most importantly, Sen. Padilla — who most recently served as California secretary of state — has continued to champion voter rights at a time when they are under nationwide attack by the Republican Party. Padilla co-authored the Freedom to Vote Act and pushed for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. When Republicans blocked progress, Padilla called for the elimination of the filibuster.
Padilla has also been a leader on action to address the climate crisis. He wasted no time in throwing his support behind the Green New Deal and worked successfully with President Joe Biden to defend California’s stringent clean air standards for cars. He’s also played a role in passing critical infrastructure bills and COVID relief, and working to secure federal help to address the wildfire threat and the homelessness crisis.
The son of a short-order cook and a maid from Mexico, Padilla has already positioned himself as a leader on immigration reform. The first bill he introduced as a senator sought to create a pathway to citizenship for essential workers.
It’s an uphill battle to get anything done in Washington these days, but Padilla has made clear his commitment to doing everything in his power to move legislation. He’s even reached across the aisle to work with Republicans in his search for common ground.
“He’s been a great partner to work with on a number of occasions,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Tal Kopan of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re probably at opposite ends of the political spectrum, but I think it’s our responsibility to try to find common ground where we can. And I’ve found Sen. Padilla to be very professional and very pragmatic about trying to find that common ground.
Padilla brings a breadth of experience to his role in the Senate, having served in the California State Senate and on the Los Angeles City Council. He’s principled and effective — and even his Republican opposition sings his praises.
The Examiner endorses Padilla for U.S. Senate.