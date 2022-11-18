Speaker Nancy Pelosi has never been more eloquent than she was Thursday on the House floor.
In a 13-minute valedictory speech, Pelosi expressed her reverence for American democracy, the institution of Congress and her San Francisco constituents in a fitting capstone to a historic career.
Two days earlier, Donald Trump announced a renewed bid for the White House from the chandeliered ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In his 63-minute address, the former president raged, rambled and relished in accomplishments that never happened.
Does that read like a balanced account? Even to my own ears, it sounds like a slanted recap from a member of the fake news media. It’s a difficulty many journalists have faced over the past several years trying to report on a reality that’s beyond belief.
I thought perhaps a side-by-side comparison of Pelosi and Trump’s words in their highly anticipated speeches this week would be the best way to demonstrate why one will be long venerated for her historic contributions and the other ridiculed as one of democracy’s grandest failures.
Pelosi: “As we gather here, we stand on sacred ground, the chamber of the United States House of Representatives, the heart of American democracy.’’
Trump: “We must conduct a top-to-bottom overhaul to clean out the festering rot and corruption of Washington, D.C.’’
Pelosi: “This is the most beautiful building in the world — because of what it represents. The Capitol is a temple of our democracy, of our Constitution, of our highest ideals.’’
Trump: “The blood-soaked streets of our once-great cities are cesspools of violent crime which are being watched all over the world, as leadership of other countries explain that this is what American and democracy is really all about. How sad.’’
Pelosi: “(My) Mommy and Daddy taught us through their example that public service is a noble calling — and that we all have responsibility to help others. ... It has been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people.”
Trump: “I didn’t need this. I had a very nice, easy life. This is something I didn’t need.’’
Pelosi: “In this room, our colleagues across history have abolished slavery; granted women the right to vote; established Social Security and Medicare; offered a hand to the weak, care to the sick, education to the young and hope to the many.’’
Trump: “I have done decades, decades without a war. The first president to do that for a long period.’’
Pelosi: “Last week the American people spoke. And their voices were raised in defense of liberty, of the rule of law and of democracy itself. With these elections, the people stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy. They resoundingly rejected violence and insurrection. And in doing so ‘gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.’’’
Trump: “In Third World countries, they do better than we do. It’s horrible what’s happening with our election. ... The United States has been embarrassed, humiliated and weakened for all to see. ... Our enemies are speaking of us with scorn and laughter and derision.’’
Pelosi: “This is an oath we are duty-bound to keep — and links us with the highest aspirations of the ages.”
Trump: “I said (to Republicans), ‘If you just keep a little bit lower standard, you’re going to have a big victory.’’’
Pelosi: “I stand before you as speaker of the House. A wife. A mother. A grandmother. A devout Catholic. A proud Democrat. And a patriotic American. A citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.”
Trump: “I am a victim, I will tell you, I am a victim.’’
Pelosi: “All of us who have served in this House have taken the hallowed oath of office. And it is the oath that stitches us together in a long and storied heritage — colleagues who served before us are all our colleagues. Colleagues like Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Webster, Shirley Chisholm, Patsy Mink and our beloved John Lewis.”
Trump: “What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history.’’
Pelosi: “While we will have our disagreements on policy, we must remain fully committed to our shared fundamental mission — to hold strong to our most treasured democratic ideals. To cherish the spark of divinity in each and every one of us, and to always put our country first.”
Trump: “We will be resisted by the combined forces of the establishment, the media, the special interests, globalists, the Marxist radicals, the woke corporations, the weaponized power of the federal government.’’
Pelosi: “In their infinite wisdom, our founders gave us their guidance: e pluribus unum. From the many, one.’’
Trump: “Our country is being invaded by millions and millions of unknown people, many of whom are entering for a very bad and sinister reason.’’
Pelosi: “For those who sent me here, for the people of San Francisco, for entrusting me with the high honor of being their voice in Congress, in this continued work, I will strive to honor the call of the patron saint of our city, St. Francis. Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.
Trump: “In 2020, I received the largest number of votes of any sitting president in history. By a lot.’’
Pelosi: “For my dear husband, Paul, who has been my beloved partner in life and my pillar of support. Thank you!”
Trump: “I go home and (Melania) says, ‘You look angry and upset.’ I say, ‘Just leave me alone.’’’