If you’re not on Google, do you really exist?

This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation?

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Owen Thomas is a San Francisco journalist and longtime resident of North Beach. Follow him on Twitter at @owenthomas.

Tags

You May Also Like