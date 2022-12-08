Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness.
The fact is blaming the mentally ill for America’s problems is bullying and scapegoating some of the most vulnerable people in our society. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has recently taken blaming mentally ill people to a new level. His recent proposal would empower the police not only to forcibly remove mentally ill homeless people from the streets, but to determine who is in fact mentally ill.
Adams’ proposal is cruel, unworkable and dangerous. It is also relevant to San Francisco because it is precisely the kind of idea that self-proclaimed moderates and arbiters of competence and common sense — who see homelessness almost entirely as a quality of life problem for the housed — are likely to embrace.
Adams has fleshed out his views on who is mentally ill by identifying behaviors like shadow boxing, being barefoot or unkempt as evidence of mental illness. What’s next on Adams’ list of forbidden behaviors for the mentally unwell — hopping, practicing a batting stance, leaving one’s shoe-laces untied? The absurdity speaks for itself, but the role of the police in making determinations about who is mentally ill is dangerous.
Interactions between insufficiently trained police and mentally ill people could easily escalate. The problems become worse if the homeless person has had bad experiences with police or if the police officers do not behave with sensitivity toward people struggling with mental illness.
Adams’ proposal arises from being a former police officer who, like the man who has only a hammer and therefore sees everything as a nail, appears to believe that more policing is the solution to pretty much every urban problem. We are told that police will receive training, but this may simply mean sitting through 6-12 hours of workshops.
Linking homelessness to mental illness and then treating the mental ill cruelly is a nasty cycle that could make matters worse. The large number of unhoused people in cities like New York and San Francisco are not due primarily to mental illness. However, almost anybody who is homeless for even 48 hours will present as mentally ill. Living on the street, worried about physical safety, trying to hold on to your few remaining possessions, being unable to keep clean, not knowing where your next meal is coming from or what to do if nature calls, would be tough on anyone’s mental health.
Another major problem with Adams’ plan, which must be considered by those who would like to try it in San Francisco, is that there is not enough space in hospitals, treatment programs or facilities where mentally ill people can be helped. Similarly, many mental health professionals are unable to take on new patients, particularly those whose needs are very acute. Therefore, the assertion that removing mentally ill homeless people from the streets is part of an effort to help them cannot be taken seriously. Inevitably, many of those removed from the streets will either quickly be released again or will end up imprisoned, as happens to far too many mentally ill people.
Although Adams has the wrong solution, there is also no doubt that the overlap between homelessness and mental illness leads to real suffering and contributes to cities like New York and San Francisco being less safe, while discouraging tourism and hurting businesses.
A better approach would be to offer meaningful help to those homeless people who are struggling with mental illness. This would also be a much more compassionate and effective long-term strategy for ameliorating crime, homelessness and disorder in our cities. It would mean taking the radical position that mentally ill people do not need police scrutiny, but need care, support and resources — and not just after they end up on the streets. If we truly want to reduce the number of mentally ill unhoused people roaming our cities, we could begin with interventions and treatment earlier in life, funding supportive housing, helping those who can work find employment and creating other places and activities for those who cannot work.
These ideas all require money, a substantial change in attitude toward mental illness, prioritizing spending money to help our most vulnerable, and commitment and cooperation across all levels of government. Alternately, we can follow Mayor Adams’ lead and continue to see mentally ill people as human eyesores that need to be removed. Doing the latter may make some San Franciscans feel good, but it is a mean-spirited approach that in the long run will change little.