New York City police officers speaking with a homeless woman in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

New York City police officers speaking with a homeless woman in the Bronx on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

 Gregg Vigliotti/The New York Times

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness.

The fact is blaming the mentally ill for America’s problems is bullying and scapegoating some of the most vulnerable people in our society. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has recently taken blaming mentally ill people to a new level. His recent proposal would empower the police not only to forcibly remove mentally ill homeless people from the streets, but to determine who is in fact mentally ill.

Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell.

