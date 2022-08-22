 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fentanyl and the battle for San Francisco’s soul

  • Updated
Fentanyl and the battle for San Francisco’s soul

Q&A with Ben Westhoff

San Francisco is in the middle of a Fentanyl crisis. Where does it come from, and how does it get to San Francisco's city streets?

Fentanyl, the world’s most dangerous street drug, was for years associated with Eastern cities like Boston and Philadelphia, and then it began ravaging Chicago and the Midwest. But these days San Francisco is in many ways the face of the U.S. crisis. Though the epidemic arrived here only in recent years, the country — and even the world — are now paying close attention to the death toll, economic consequences and The City’s seemingly less-than-urgent response. Deserved or not, San Francisco has become to many an abject lesson in how not to fight a drug crisis.

The contours are well known: Over 1,500 people have died of drug overdoses in San Francisco since 2020. School kids walk past drug dealers in SOMA on their way home, and blatant shoplifting occurs regularly without immediate police response. A Twitter account called Tenderloin Tube chronicles drug dealers’ everyday lives near the corner of Hyde and Ellis, as they surf Instagram or have food delivered directly to them in cars. 

Unconscious man

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics tend to an unconscious homeless man on Market Street between the Tenderloin Center and the Orpheum Center on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The man was revived with Narcan.
Former addict Tom Wolf doorway

Former addicted user Tom Wolf stands in the doorway where he once sleep at Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street in the Tenderloin.
Tenderloin Center drug users

People with drug paraphernalia sit along the fence outside the Tenderloin Center at UN Plaza.
Smoking fentanyl

Max, at right, smokes fentanyl at UN Plaza on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Honey Mahogany

Honey Mahogany, who is running for District 6 supervisor, calls public safety her number one issue.
Matt Dorsey

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, {span}who was formerly addicted to methamphetamine{/span}, has criticized The City’s approach to drug policing, arguing that its tolerance of drug use is killing addicts.
Dan Ciccarone

Dan Ciccarone, a UCSF physician and ethnographic researcher, has dedicated much of his research to the use of heroin and other opioids. Ciccarone saw the fentanyl crisis coming and attempted to warn officials in governmental and health organizations.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Ben Westhoff is the author of “Fentanyl, Inc.: How Rogue Chemists Created the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic.”

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK