Federal regulators have reached an agreement with the San Francisco City Attorney and city and state health officials to continue funding Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center until at least Nov. 13, 2023.
The announcement comes after a months-long battle between hospital officials and state and federal regulators over how to move forward after the facility was decertified in April when it failed a series of on-site inspections. The inspections were triggered after the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses in 2021.
Regulators required Laguna Honda to implement a closure plan that included discharging many of the facility’s 700-plus residents in September. During that discharge process, at least nine people died shortly after they were transferred to other facilities.
In August, the San Francisco City Attorney sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over the September deadline and made appeals to the original decertification. The City Attorney has settled the lawsuit and appeals as a result of the agreement to continue the funding for an additional year.
”All parties are committed to ensuring that, regardless of income, people living in nursing homes are receiving safe, high-quality services and support,” federal, state and city officials said in a joint statement on Wednesday. “We are all focused on resident well-being while Laguna Honda continues to provide critically needed health care services for hundreds of residents.”
Laguna Honda is the largest skilled nursing facility in the country and, as of last month, had 583 residents with complex needs and conditions ranging from dementia and memory care, to hospice care, physical rehabilitation and substance use disorder treatment.
The vast majority of Laguna Honda residents rely on government-subsidized health care plans including Medical-Cal and Medicare.
As part of the agreement, the hospital will pause transferring and discharging current residents until Feb. 2, 2023. The date could be extended further if Laguna Honda fulfills its obligations as part of the settlement, according to officials.
City officials will now submit the agreement to the San Francisco Health Commission and Board of Supervisors for approval.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.