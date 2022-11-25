Entering the Coral Spawning Lab at the California Academy of Sciences is an exercise in adjustment.
The eyes dilate. The body is thrown temporarily off-kilter by the 450 gallons of seawater stacked from floor to ceiling. You have entered what is essentially a high-tech coat closet bathed in a ruby-red glow. The total effect is that of a darkroom, but you won’t find photographs here — instead, this space has been carved out of an already crowded aquarium to save some of the most critical creatures on the planet: corals.
Coral reefs support 25% of all life in the Earth’s oceans. But as climate change heats the world, reefs are suffering on multiple fronts. Rising temperatures are supercharging storms and triggering mass bleaching events, as warmer waters kill off the algae upon which corals depend. Rising seas are suffocating reefs in sediment, while the acidification of the oceans is rendering coral’s limestone branches brittle and weak.
That’s why scientists like Elora López-Nandam, Lisa Larkin, Rebecca Albright and Cheyenne Payne are looking to genetics to breed the next generation of corals, one they hope is better equipped to adapt to the changing tides.
“Conservation and restoration of corals — that’s the ultimate goal here,” said Albright, who created this Spawning Lab in 2018.
Technically, corals are animals, but their knobby bodies can lead people to think of corals as spindly rocks or rock-like plants.
“Some of the talks I give, I start off with: What do you think a coral is? Is it an animal? Is it a plant? Is it a rock? And the answer is: Oh, it’s all three,” said Anya Brown, assistant professor at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory. “So when we talk about corals, the language gets really confusing because corals are composed of many parts.”
A coral colony is a network of interconnected polyps — or tiny soft-bodied organisms related to sea anemones and jellyfish. Within the polyp tissues live micro algae called zooxanthellae, which supply the coral with vital nutrients through photosynthesis, coral’s primary food source.
“It’s a symbiosis,” said Brown.“It’s a really beautiful partnership between coral and algae.”
Corals can reproduce sexually or asexually — they can spawn by releasing sperm and eggs into the water, or they can bud into thousands of clones that secrete bony skeletons of calcium carbonate.
Most restoration efforts to date have focused on the coral’s unique ability to clone itself, which entails breaking off fragments of a coral’s brittle branches and propagating them in a damaged part of a reef or a nursery. Though this technique has shown promise in increasing coral cover, it risks decreasing genetic diversity, leaving corals more susceptible to climate change and disease.
Coral reefs have also been decimated by diseases such as white band disease, which destroys the tissue of Caribbean corals. But Brown’s research has shown increasing genetic diversity in a given network can ward off the prevalence of disease and, in some cases, even prevent its spread.
“I was very heartened by this idea,” said Brown. “It’s not even that you have to try and breed super-corals. If you just put resistant genotypes close to corals that are susceptible to disease, we might see this population resistance. So, in the future, and if these corals are able to spawn and reproduce, their genes can go on into the next generation.”
This is especially important when considering the genetic work happening in a basement in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, where López-Nandam, Larkin, Albright and Payne have been holed up on the eve of Thanksgiving, pacing between the Spawning Lab and a war room of sorts, counting the minutes, ticking off conditions on a whiteboard and eagerly waiting for their corals to spawn.
Coral reproduction is a fine-tuned choreography. Many corals are broadcast spawners — meaning they expel large numbers of eggs and sperm, called gametes, into the water in synchronized coordination with other corals around them.
But spawning events require a Goldilocks set of conditions: The water temperatures must be warm enough to stimulate the egg and sperm bundles — but not too warm. The length of day matters; so too do the force of the tide, the moon’s pull and the water’s salinity. And corals, like some humans, only spawn under cover of night.
That’s why everything in this little laboratory is timed precisely according to this underwater world: the lunar cycles, the water temperature and the crimson glow that simulates the time of night in Palau, where these corals are from.
These scientists have essentially become the Match.com of coral breeding. “Or, coral IVF,” joked López-Nandam. It’s a social service that may be increasingly important as spawning in the wild has become a more complicated affair: As reefs die off, the distance between species can become too far for their boba-like balls of egg and sperm to travel, and so they fail to meet in the tides.
Still, said Brown, “we’ve already changed the world — we have no idea what the world would look like if we weren’t here. But she added, “Are we playing God? I don’t know. We’re at least playing beaver: We’re engineering ecosystems to benefit themselves.”
