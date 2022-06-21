Firefighters were working Tuesday evening to tame a 25-acre blaze that has been tearing through the Emerald Hills area of San Mateo County and prompting evacuations.
All evacuation rrders have been lifted and are being downgraded to warnings, Cal Fire said at 8:09 p.m. on Tuesday.
Multiple agencies are assisting in the fire response, which includes support from the air, the Cal Fire spokesperson said.
Firefighters initially responded to the fire shortly after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive and the California Highway Patrol reported that smoke was visible from Interstate Highway 280.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ethan Peterson said the fire grew to 25 acres in the areas around Maple Street. He also said that "numerous" fire resources are on scene including air support and more will be responding.
Evacuees can go to a temporary center being set up at 1455 Madison Ave. in Redwood City.
Nearly 5,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers lost power. Stanford University also reported impacts as a result of the fire, with a power outage affecting many parts of the campus due to a downed PG&E transmission line, school officials said on Twitter.
Smoke from the fire may be visible from campus but there is no threat to the campus as of late Tuesday afternoon, Stanford officials said.