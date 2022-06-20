Warriors fans started streaming into San Francisco in the wee hours of Monday morning to await the parade honoring the Golden State Warriors, 2022 NBA champions.
Many are taking advantage of the first federally observed Juneteenth, also an official holiday in San Francisco, to celebrate the Warriors stunning sweep of the NBA finals. Others are just playing hooky.
“We left at 6 a.m this morning and got here about 8 a.m. and been here ever since. The kids are going crazy,” says Yvette Ford of Seaside, California. It’s her first parade.
The celebration officially tipped off at 11:20 a.m. A livestream of the event followed the players' journey down Market St.
The Warriors players and coaching staff were distributed among gold and blue buses, toasting and waving from the exposed rooftops, surrounded by friends and family. Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson led the pack on their shared vehicle.
Gary Payton II was the first player to hop off his bus, shirtless and spraying fans with a super-soaker water-gun. Others players have since followed suit.
"I could get used to this," says Steph Curry in an interview with NBC Sports Festus Ezeli during the parade. Curry spent much of the parade atop his float, shared with Damion Lee, surrounded by his family and Lee's. Around his neck hung a chain with three championship rings.
Confetti and champagne rained on the celebrations.
Mayor London Breed rolled through the festivities in the back-seat of a convertible and the BARTmobile vehicle has been deemed "cutest float" by The Examiner's Micheala Kwoka-Coleman, in her live coverage of the event.
BART trains were packed with jubilant riders, decked in Warriors garb. At noon, BART ridership was up 59% compared to last Monday and Transbay trips were up 82% by comparison. Total ridership was 70,496 (measured by paid exits) with Embarcadero station boasting the greatest share at 17,799.
For those looking to avoid the parade, Muni has arranged reroutes of disrupted lines. If you're taking a BART train, you’ll get at least a taste of the madness as fans make their way to and from downtown. Cyclists or scooters hoping to move down Market St. found themselves in a Warriors themed live action Frogger game. The sidewalks were jam packed with parade-goers.
Reminder: The @Warriors Parade is today. The celebrations will be from 11:20 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. #SFMuni reroutes are now in affect. For full details: https://t.co/rIvIeru8LZ pic.twitter.com/XYkF2W4xzY— SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) June 20, 2022
The parade is slated to end at 2 p.m. but fans are sure to carry on celebrating.