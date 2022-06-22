San Francisco’s Pride Parade and its accompanying festivities return to The City this weekend in their typical splendor after a three-year absence.
However, organizers are erring on the side of caution as the celebrations coincide with a rise in white supremacy groups targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Historically we haven’t disclosed the details of our security planning, but we have always been vigilant when it comes to safety,” said Carolyn Wysinger, board president of San Francisco Pride.
“We are working on a very coordinated basis with local law enforcement, city and community leaders to ensure this year’s Pride is safe and people can enjoy themselves knowing we are taking every precaution possible,” she added.
Earlier this month, police in Idaho arrested 31 members of a white supremacist group and charged them with plotting to riot at a Pride event. In the East Bay, members of the far-right Proud Boys stormed a Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo library, shouting homophobic and anti-LGBTQ slurs at the event’s host.
On Wednesday, parts of the Castro District were blocked off as police investigated a Muni shooting that left one passenger dead and another wounded. However the shooting is being viewed as an isolated incident.
Police spokesperson Allison Maxie said the incident didn’t appear to be related to Pride festivities or targeting the LGBTQ+ community.
Speaking to the media after the shooting, SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato said that Muni was working with law enforcement to ramp up their security for Pride weekend but she was not able to provide specifics on what day those measures would be implemented.
Niko Storment, the spokesperson for the San Francisco Trans March, noted that the LGBTQ+ community, especially the trans community, has a bitter history with policing.
He called on both police and event organizers to be mindful of the trauma that is brought up when there is a police presence at Pride events, especially transgender-centered ones.
"As a permitted event, there will be police present in alignment with city protocol for traffic closure." Storment said. "We encourage officers to show up to protect us from the current anti-LGBTQ uprisings that have been appearing all over the country."
"Additionally, we have our own community-led safety measures in place. We will have safety teams strategically throughout all of our march locations with protocols in place should something happen," he added.
Conspicuous by her absence will be Mayor London Breed, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and is currently in isolation. Breed’s office noted that she will not be attending upcoming public events during this period.
Last month, Breed said that she would be skipping the Pride parade due to organizers’ decision not to allow uniformed police officers to march. However, Breed reversed course following an agreement between parade organizers and a group representing The City’s LGBTQ+ officers.
The ban on uniformed police was enacted after law enforcement and protesters clashed at the 2019 parade over police presence as well as corporate sponsorships at Pride.
Organizers like Suzanne Ford, the interim executive director for SF Pride, believe that exercising caution will not put a damper on the weekend of festivities.
“We are so stoked to take Market Street," Ford said. "The board, staff and contractors are in the final hours of planning the queer parade and celebration this city deserves. Thank you to our members and all of San Francisco for supporting us.”
The San Francisco Pride Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday in front of City Hall. The parade, which is expected to draw roughly one million people, will take over Market Street Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.
BART, Caltrain and Muni will be running extra hours and services to carry attendees to and from the festivities.