BBA ASTROS YANKEES 28

In what’s turned into a real-life groundhog’s day situation, Carlos Correa still hasn’t inked the massive contract he now twice has seemed all but guaranteed to complete.

 Ben Solomon/The New York Times

Carlos Correa still does not have a baseball home for the holidays.

In what's turned into a real-life groundhog’s day situation, the star shortstop has yet to ink the massive contract he now twice has seemed all but guaranteed to complete. After the New York Mets agreed to a deal with Correa last week, the Athletic reported on Christmas Eve that the team was “concerned” about Correa’s physical for the same reason the Giants stunningly backed out of making him their highest paid free-agent in franchise history.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like