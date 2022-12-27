Carlos Correa still does not have a baseball home for the holidays.
In what's turned into a real-life groundhog’s day situation, the star shortstop has yet to ink the massive contract he now twice has seemed all but guaranteed to complete. After the New York Mets agreed to a deal with Correa last week, the Athletic reported on Christmas Eve that the team was “concerned” about Correa’s physical for the same reason the Giants stunningly backed out of making him their highest paid free-agent in franchise history.
As a result, Correa's deal with the Mets is now in limbo and he remains unsigned.
While neither the Mets, Correa nor his agent Scott Boras have publicly commented on the alleged snag, the New York Post reported late Monday night that there is still optimism between Correa and the team that a deal will be completed. One source told the outlet that they think there’s a 55% chance the signing gets done.
According to the Post, Correa’s preference is to sign with the Mets, but he isn’t open to restructuring the length or financial terms of the original deal, which was for 12 years and $315 million.
It’s unclear whether the Giants are interested in reengaging with Correa, 28, should his deal with the Mets fall through.
At least three teams have contacted Correa’s camp in recent days, but, for now, he is committed to trying to finalize his contract with the Mets, the Post reported.
The saga began two weeks ago when the Giants agreed to sign Correa to a 13-year $350 million, which would have made him their highest profile free agent signing since Barry Bonds almost three decades ago. The contract appeared to virtually be a done deal until the team reneged on the agreement last week over a disagreement about Correa’s physical exam. Boras told the Athletic on Wednesday the Giants wanted to speak with more doctors before committing to Correa, but Boras did not want to wait, saying he gave the team “reasonable time.”
Consequently, the Mets swooped in at the 11th hour and agreed to bring the former Astro and Twin to Queens.
The completion of that deal, similarly, was pending a physical, but Mets owner Steve Cohen already went on record about the proposed signing and told the Post, “We needed one more thing, and this is it.”
Meanwhile, Boras indicated last week that he expected Correa to pass his medical exam with the Mets and said, “There is no current issue with Carlos’ health whatsoever.”
Everything appeared to be set until Saturday morning, when, once again, it was revealed that Correa’s blockbuster deal was held up by his physical.
Both the Mets' and Giants' concerns reportedly centers around a right leg injury Correa suffered as a 19-year-old prospect in the Houston Astros organization in 2014 while sliding into third base. He had arthroscopic surgery to repair a fractured right fibula and has not missed time in the Major Leagues due to the injury.
The Giants still have not spoken publicly about their failure to ink Correa, citing HIPAA and MLB policy. In the aftermath, the team agreed to deals with two former All-Stars in outfielder Michael Conforto, ironically a former Met, and reliever Taylor Rogers, the twin brother of Giants submarining right-hander Tyler Rogers.