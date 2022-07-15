The king tides returned this week, offering San Franciscans a watery glimpse of our future shoreline as sea levels continue to rise.
The surging waves that flood streets and crash dramatically along the coastline grab headlines. But the famous high tides also beget negative low tides, which peel back the ocean and reveal tiny universes beneath.
These tidal conditions are a boon for avid tide poolers and researchers like Karen Kalumuck, who’s using the occasion to collect data at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve — a craggy stretch of coastline located just north of Pillar Point Harbor at San Mateo’s Moss Beach.
This three-mile span is considered one of the most biodiverse in the state, hosting a vast array of algae, crabs, sponges, sea stars, mollusks and fish.
“It's pretty rare to have it this low,” said Kalumuck. “It’s always joyful to go out and see things we haven't seen in a while.”
Early Friday morning, Kalumuck, donning a Fanta orange safety vest, navigated the seaweed-strewn rocks, pointing at critters in the crevices.
She and a dozen volunteers are here to document the colorful constellation of sea stars, anemones and nudibranchs that call the intertidal zone home. Of particular interest is the ratio of giant green anemones to the smaller sunbursts — an invasive species hailing from warmer waters further south.
“The sunburst anemone has a reputation of being very aggressive and actually trying to kill off a lot of other anemones,” said Kalumuck, co-vice president of the nonprofit Friends of the Fitzgerald Reserve, one of the oldest docent programs in the state.
Though these neon creatures are visible year-round, king tides make them all the more apparent. Technically called a perigean spring tide, king tides occur as the ocean is dragged back and forth by the gravitational pull of the moon and sun when their monthly and yearly orbits align in specific ways with the Earth.
“King tides are like being on drugs,” said Tom Ciotti, the co-vice president of Friends of the Fitzgerald Reserve. “The highs are really high, and the lows are really low.”
At this time of year, though, the royal tides are greeted with less fanfare than in the winter months because the high waters roll in at night, so the damage and flooding that would otherwise snarl traffic and hold up commutes are muted.
A warming world
Kalumuck and her organization started documenting this slice of shoreline during the pandemic. It was partly motivated by the desire to get out and see how things had shifted after San Mateo’s parks had been shut down during quarantine, but also by a curiosity about how climate change was affecting the reserve's biodiversity.
Although this is a place of breathtaking beauty, the fingerprints of a warming world are everywhere. From the rapidly eroding cliffs to the increase in diseases that plague ecosystems, it’s hard to ignore the fragility of these coastal worlds beneath the brake.
“Just having come out here for the last 20 years, there are dramatic changes going on,” said Ciotti, who remembers a time when abalone coated the rocks and eels wriggled through canals carved by the tides. Climate change is undoubtedly at play, he said, but “how and what you do about that in terms of what's going on in the ocean is very, very difficult to assess.”
For example, sea stars are the symbol of the Friends of Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, adorning the hats and vests of volunteers. But a few years ago, a corrosive illness called sea star wasting disease killed off significant numbers of starfish. “They all just died; it just was terrible,” said Kalumuck. “They just, like, dissolved.”
Although studies have linked the disease to warming waters, it’s challenging to draw a direct line in a particular time or place.
And though king tides are not caused by climate change, their surges stand to exacerbate its impacts, and Kalumuck worries about a time when the ocean will swallow the reserve altogether.
“It can be kind of dire,” she said. “We've heard estimates that even what's currently the high level could be underwater almost always in the next 10 years.” The organisms here, she said, “are exquisitely adapted for where they are — would they be able to adapt to just being underwater all the time?”
Still, king tides are a natural and predictable phenomenon, said Annie Kohut Frankel, grants and education programs manager with the California Coastal Commission. “They themselves don't have anything to do with climate change, but they are about one to two feet higher than the average tide that we see throughout the rest of the year — and that is about what we're going to expect to see from sea level rise over the next few decades.”
Frankel has been tracking these tides through the King Tides Project for nearly a decade. Though she hasn’t noticed drastic flooding along California’s coastlines just yet, that’s likely to change. “There's some sea level rise baked in already,” said Frankel. “But ultimately, the amount we see depends on how fast we stop burning fossil fuels like gas and coal and oil — it's an urgent issue.”
Here at the reserve the looming threat of rising seas feels distant in the shallow water. Volunteers scaled the slippery terrain to measure the diameter of sea stars and anemones in the shallow trenches. By 8 a.m., groups of other tide poolers trickled in to peer down at the exposed worlds beneath the surf.