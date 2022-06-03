Last December, Mayor London Breed’s Climate Action Plan was rolled out with great fanfare. Press releases beamed into inboxes; web pages were launched; the day was capped with a TEDx event, where the mayor, local business leaders and activists came together to talk about how to maintain hope amid a rapidly warming planet.
But when the time came to fund that plan, The City fell short.
Despite this week’s rollout of the mayor’s nearly $14 billion budget, precisely zero dollars from The City’s General Fund were allocated to the Department of the Environment, effectively bypassing its request for $3.2 million — money it says it needs to meet The City’s net-zero emissions goals by 2040,
“We can’t just set these goals and assume things will change,” Breed said at the launch event in December. “We need to take aggressive action.”
But that action, at least in the form of funding, has yet to come. This week’s budget decision continues a two-decade streak of scant funding from The City, leaving the department to cobble together money from impound fees, grants and work orders — sources that are considered “restricted” revenue streams, meaning that they are often tied to specific work and cannot be applied beyond the scope of a particular project or grant.
“This is the mayor's Climate Action Plan,” said Ildiko Polony, executive director of the nonprofit Sutro Stewards. “She's got a big, beautiful, full-page photo of herself on the second page. She’s got a statement in it. And she has, so far, not funded her own plan.”
Some say that Breed’s decision to hold back General Fund dollars also risks delaying The City’s carbon emissions targets. To get to net zero, which means cutting greenhouse gas emissions as close to zero as possible and then offsetting any remaining emissions, the department estimates that it needs to electrify 150,000 buildings and 1,361,467 registered vehicles, while also transitioning nearly all of its energy to renewable sources. That effort is going to take money — and a lot of it.
“If this proposed budget is what is ultimately received, we’ll kind of be at a standstill for implementation of the Climate Action Plan, which obviously pushes out our goals for reaching carbon neutrality by 2040,” said Tyrone Jue, acting director of the department at a recent Board of Supervisors hearing.
It also represents a blow to The City’s environmental community, who have been rallying city leadership for financial support. “I think this is shameful. They are asking for a tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny amount of money in a budget of $13 billion,” said Elena Engel of the environmental nonprofit 350 San Francisco. “To not even put the department in a position where they can at least start to get ready to implement the CAP — it's just insane. When are we going to do this?”
Others point out that San Francisco may be missing an opportunity to capitalize on environmental energy and investments streaming in from state and federal agencies.
“This is a critical window right now, given the alignment between the federal government, the state government and even local government,” said Eddie Ahn, president of the Commission on the Environment, a body that sets policy for the department and advises the Mayor and Board of Supervisors on environmental issues. “The window, in other words, to fund this is now.”
Still, the budgetary process isn’t over. Breed’s proposal now heads to the Board of Supervisors for amendments before the final version is approved and signed in July, leaving a sliver of opportunity for Engel and others to rally for more dollars directed toward the department.
“I think locally, there's always competing priorities,” said Ahn. “The budgetary process, of course, is going to be the next several weeks, so there is going to be an opportunity to engage the Board of Supervisors on this.”
But activists like Engel assert that amid a worsening climate crisis, this isn’t the time to be scrimping over dollars and cents. It’s going to take significant investments, well beyond the department’s current request.
“We know that the general fund cannot be the only source — but it has to be part of the source,” said Engel. “It's time to start funding the climate.”