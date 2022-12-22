Carlos Correa

Dr. Michael Fredericson, a physiatrist at the Stanford Sports Medicine Clinic, told The Examiner that medical experts with access to the same information could come to different conclusions. 

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Just three days after a physical examination that led to "a difference of opinion" preventing him from signing with the San Francisco Giants, free agent shortstop Carlos Correa was due for another one on Thursday.

Correa's agent, Scott Boras, said on Thursday that he expected the 28-year-old would pass his physical that same day with the New York Mets. He said the results are expected before Christmas.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like