"There is no current issue with Carlos' health whatsoever," Boras said at a press conference introducing former Giant Carlos Rodón as a New York Yankee.
"All the conjecture and evaluation of him has been about, you know, physicians using their crystal ball for years to come," Boras added.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement on Tuesday that San Francisco was "prohibited from disclosing specific medical information" about Correa before admitting that "there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos' physical examination."
NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported on Wednesday, citing multiple league sources, that the Giants "had concerns about an ankle injury" Correa sustained as a 19-year-old Houston Astros prospect. He needed season-ending surgery in 2014 after sliding into third base on a triple, and the Astros said at the time that his surgery repaired a fractured right fibula and ligament damage.
Missing out on Correa, who was expected to be the face of the Giants well into the next decade, has to sting San Francisco's front office and fans
Dr. Michael Fredericson, a professor of orthopedic surgery at Stanford University and a physiatrist at the Stanford Sports Medicine Clinic, told The Examiner that similar injuries to the ones Correa sustained can lead to arthritis, as well as recurrent sprains or ligament damage.
Those can limit mobility, and the Giants expected Correa to play a position that prioritizes it: shortstop. San Francisco was set to move Brandon Crawford to third base, whereas Correa will move to the position so Mets star Francisco Lindor can remain a shortstop in New York.
Fredericson has not seen Correa's medical records, which the doctor said wouldn't paint a complete picture of one's health without a corresponding physical examination. Correa has not officially passed his physical with the Mets, but Fredericson it wouldn't be a surprise if two medical teams came to two different conclusions.
"With any injury or any medical condition, there's levels of severity, and then if it's a more chronic injury, you know, levels of risk of recurrent injury," Fredricson explained, adding that "within that range, it can become somewhat subjective. Everybody gathers the objective information, and you try to make the best choice you can. But even within a group of, you know, equal experts, there's going to be some differing opinions sometimes."
Correa missed nearly a full season's worth of games (139) due to back issues in 2018 and 2019. Since then, he has played in all but 42 of 384 possible regular-season contests. Fredericson told The Examiner that recurrent back problems can be difficult to predict, depending upon a number of factors that makes it "tricky to correlate" with existing X-rays and MRIs.
Boras said earlier this week that the Giants weren't concerned about Correa's back, adding on Thursday that an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic had written "a long letter passing (Correa), and with that came a recommendation for over a 10-year contract."
Boras said Thursday that the Minnesota Twins, who had access to Correa's medical information all season when he played for them, offered Correa a decade-long deal. The Giants, according to Boras, said they wanted to continue negotiating.
But the agent said he didn't hear from them before his client agreed to join the Mets.
"It just sounds like there was something there the Giants felt like was a serious concern … for future risk of injury, or his ability to play at a high level," Fredericson said. "And another organization, maybe, was willing to roll the dice a little bit more."