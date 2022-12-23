The San Francisco Giants dipped back into the free agency waters on Friday, just days after they shocked the baseball world by backing out of what would have been their most lucrative free-agent acquisition in decades.
The team on Friday morning reportedly agreed to sign two-former All-stars: outfielder Michael Conforto and reliever Taylor Rogers, the identical twin brother of Giants’ submarining right-hander Tyler Rogers. Conforto’s contract is a two-year, $36 million deal, as first reported by USA Today, with an opt-out after the first year according to ESPN, while Rogers’ deal is for three-years and $33 million, as first reported by The Athletic.
The additions, to many fans, symbolize a consolation for the failed signing of Carlos Correa, whose 13-year, $350 deal with the team collapsed on Wednesday over a disagreement about his medical exams. The contract, which seemed locked in place for nearly a week, would have made the star shortstop the most marquee free agent to play baseball in The City since Barry Bonds signed before the 1993 season.
Instead, Correa agreed to sign with the Mets, only hours after he and his family were dressed to impressat the St. Regis, preparing for their introductory press conference with the Giants.
The franchise went back to work Friday in an attempt to pick up the pieces left behind by the crumbled deal.
Conforto, 29, was selected by the Mets with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 MLB draft. He spent the first seven seasons of his career in Queens, slashing .232/.344/.389 and slugging 139 home runs, including a career-best 39 as recently as 2019. He was selected to his only All-Star game in 2017 when he finished with a career-high .939 OPS.
The Seattle native went unsigned last offseason because of a shoulder injury which eventually forced him to miss all of the 2022 season.
Conforto, like Correa, is also a client of Scott Boras.
Meanwhile, Rogers, 32, played for the Minnesota Twins his first six major league seasons before splitting time last year between the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. His lone All-Star appearance came in 2021 when he saved a career-high 31 games. Rogers, who has served primarily as a closer the last five seasons, has a 3.42 career ERA and notched 81 saves.
Next season will mark the first time Taylor and Tyler Rogers have played on the same team since high school. According to MLB.com, they are the 10th set of twins to each reach the major leagues in history.
Both deals are pending a physical — a contingent that used to be a formality but has taken on new meaning in the Bay Area this week.