BBO ROYALS METS 50

Conforto’s contract is a two-year, $36 million deal, with an opt-out after the first year according to ESPN.

 Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

The San Francisco Giants dipped back into the free agency waters on Friday, just days after they shocked the baseball world by backing out of what would have been their most lucrative free-agent acquisition in decades.

The team on Friday morning reportedly agreed to sign two-former All-stars: outfielder Michael Conforto and reliever Taylor Rogers, the identical twin brother of Giants’ submarining right-hander Tyler Rogers. Conforto’s contract is a two-year, $36 million deal, as first reported by USA Today, with an opt-out after the first year according to ESPN, while Rogers’ deal is for three-years and $33 million, as first reported by The Athletic.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like