Here comes Blaine Gabbert to the rescue on a Jet Ski.
Don’t feel bad if that wasn’t on your news-on-a-Friday-morning-before-New Year’s-weekend bingo card.
The ex-49ers and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly was at the center of a harrowing rescue in Florida on Thursday after a helicopter became submerged in the water.
Two parents, their son, and a pilot were finishing a helicopter tour above Tampa Bay near Peter O. Knight Airport when, according to the Tampa Bay Times, the passengers heard a loud popping noise, later revealed to be an engine failure. Since the helicopter couldn’t make it back to the airport, it was forced to make an emergency landing 200 yards away from the closest shore — an upscale Tampa neighborhood called Davis Islands.
The four occupants were able to escape from the sinking chopper, though the son, David Huff, told the paper he almost couldn’t free himself from his seatbelt and other cords and was caught under water for an estimated one minute and 45 seconds.
According to Fox Sports, the stranded occupants floated in the water together, unsure what to do, when almost immediately two men on jet skis approached them, one of whom was Gabbert, who lives on Davis Island. The two men helped bring Huff’s parents back to shore on their Jet Skis and coordinated bringing the rest of the passengers to land.
“They were really an asset to helping us out, because we were the only ones out there for a while,” Huff, who lives in Philadelphia and was on vacation, told the outlet. “It was a handshake and a huge 'Thank you so much.' They went out for a nice afternoon ride and just happened to come upon a stranded helicopter family."
Police arrived in a boat five minutes after Gabbert and the other jet ski-riding man came, Huff said. He added that he had no idea one of his rescuers was an NFL quarterback.
Gabbert has not spoken publicly about the incident, but a Buccaneers officials confirmed to Fox Sports he was one of the rescuers. Police have released few details, except that officers found the helicopter in the water, no one was injured and all four occupants made it to shore safely. An investigation remains ongoing.
Gabbert, 33, has played for 6 teams across his 11-year NFL career, including the 49ers from 2014 to 2016, tied for the longest period he’s spent with a single club. He began his Niners’ career as a backup before taking over as the starter for the final eight games of 2015 when the team benched Colin Kaepernick. He also started the opening five games of 2016 until Kaepernick recovered from a shoulder injury and started the remaining 11 contests.
Gabbert finished his Niners career 4-9 as a starter, having thrown 2,994 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also played for a different head coach all three seasons: Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.
When he's not saving stranded Florida tourists on his Jet Ski, Gabbert currently serves as the Buccaneers' backup quarterback behind Tom Brady.