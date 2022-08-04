You may have seen the column last week on getting people back into San Francisco's empty office buildings. Using my typically gentle and compassionate writing style, it went something like this: "San Francisco's dying, folks. Get off your couch, find a pair of pants and get your ass back downtown."

To no one's surprise, my subtle encouragements fell on deaf ears. Instead, I was met with pitchforks and torches wielded by an angry mob of work-from-home warriors. Simp. Cuck. Dunce. Oppressor. Those were just a few terms of endearment hurled my way as I sat there on the Twitter dunk tank. My own college roommate trolled me in public. "Al should simply shut up and go away," wrote another adoring reader. I answered with transparency and honesty: "My wife says this all the time…"

All kidding aside, I get it. People have enough to worry about and don't want to take on the responsibility of their corporate employers. I essentially agree. The responsibility for San Francisco's economy lies primarily with our government and our corporate citizens, not our workers. Employers need to support a city that has long supported them — especially tech firms that were given massive tax breaks to take root downtown.

But I also believe we all need to play our part. And many of my readers disagree.

The core argument against my argument was summarized nicely by this comment: "I bet when you were a kid you never thought your job would be simping for the commercial real estate lobby How sad."

Indeed. It is sad. When I was a kid, I used to wander around my hometown of Cleveland with my Dad, where many of the buildings were boarded up and you could bowl down Euclid Ave. Some 40 years later, they're still digging out from an economic collapse that left the urban core destitute, as everyone fled to the suburbs or relocated down south. It was like someone had turned off the light switch. Then forgot how to turn it back on.

To some extent, that's what we're facing in San Francisco. In last week's piece, I quoted city data showing that 39% of our workforce had returned to the office. From what I'm hearing from other readers — the folks who are losing their shirts or minds from this situation — that number is optimistic at best. It could be 10 points lower. It might be 20 points lower. Nobody really knows. But we do know that downtown buildings stand empty, silently waiting for something to happen.

So I circled back to my corporate overlords and asked them to explain it to me, and to my faithful readers. I get that everyone wants to continue working from home. I never said it was your responsibility to prop up rich commercial real estate barons. I certainly don't begrudge anyone the flexible lifestyle that emerged as the only silver lining to this God-forsaken pandemic. But it's not that simple.

But I failed to expand on the key point. If downtown San Francisco withers, we will all suffer.

Here's the bottom line: Before San Francisco went to a gross receipts corporate tax structure in 2012, back when companies were taxed on payroll, The City collected about $400 million in business taxes each year. In 2019-2020, that figure was $1.4 billion, with $600 million coming from the two Prop Cs of 2018 (the commercial real estate tax for childcare in July and the gross receipts tax for homeless services in November). That's a very large number that will be getting much smaller.

What will that mean? Less services, in a city that's already behind. Less money for police, fire, parks and rec, schools. ... You get the picture. It's not a complicated equation. But the solution will be diabolical.

As we all know, there has been a seminal shift in the workplace. That may change a little if a recession takes a tighter grip on the economy, but I don't see the same 9-5 at the office returning. We've got to start envisioning a new urban core for San Francisco.

A number of groups are floating plans with some promise. The idea of commercial to residential conversions is gaining steam, as was suggested in this space months ago. Creating destinations for entertainment and culture is also a popular thread. Personally, I would love to see the "creative class" move downtown and make it cool.

As one of our readers put it, "Convert it to housing, dance clubs, sex clubs, art galleries, welding shops, repair shops, second hand shops, dance studios, nonprofit spaces, film studios, sensory deprivation chambers. Really anything with some communal and cultural value. The corporate offices are obsolete."

That may be part of the answer. The last time San Francisco faced this kind of crisis was in the late 2000s, when the Great Recession triggered a major downturn in downtown office occupancy. At the time, The City turned to tech firms, asking them what it would take for them to come to San Francisco. They responded with a number of requirements, including one-year leases, gross receipts tax structure instead of payroll tax and large floor plans. San Francisco obliged and it was Twitter and Salesforce to the rescue.

This time around, there's no one to turn to. In a tasty bit of irony, the tech industry that saved us last time pretty much mastered the work from home model. They don't need San Francisco anymore.

Which has our civic leaders worried. A group calling itself Advance SF, led by Giants CEO Larry Baer and consisting of major business interests, is floating a plan to revitalize the downtown core. So is an adjacent group, Downtown SF. They have a fancy "Public Realm Action Plan." Both groups envision a very different Financial District. But it's going to take a lot of work and a lot of cooperation.

"The future is in doubt, and we must do something," said Wade Rose, president of Advance SF. "Now we have a 70% reduction in people coming back to the office on a daily basis. And the number is so big, it's very, very hard to get your arms around it to understand its implications. ... What we need to do is figure out pathways toward a solution from two points of view. One, what are the quick things we can do that are the short term solutions? And secondly, which is probably more important, given the concentration of offices in the economic core, what are we gonna do for the long term?"

Good questions. Few answers. And let's not forget last week's lesson, most people don't really care. Rose thinks they should, and so do I. (Then again, I'm a dunce.)

"It is the whole city's problem," said Rose. "It's a problem for people living in the Sunset as well as those in the Mission and Hunters Point and Pacific Heights. However you define it, the downtown business district roughly produces 75% of The City's gross domestic product, which means it is the single most important tax revenue producer for San Francisco. And if downtown's economy collapses, or retracts in a significant, material way, then that only means that The City's revenues will decline along with it. And that means city services, which we all count on. We'll all feel it."

So, there's your civics lesson for the week. Fire away.