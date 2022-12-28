s.Spander1204

The San Francisco 49ers’ path to a ninth straight win might have just become easier.

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday announced they have benched long-time starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarret Stidham for their final two games of the year, the first of which comes vs. the 49ers on Sunday.

