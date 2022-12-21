Carlos Correa Giants jersey

In order for Fanatics to accept returns on Correa Giants jerseys, the company would have to adopt a special policy specifically for this case.

 Fanatics

Giants fans who received a Carlos Correa jersey for Christmas may be out of luck at the return counter.

Following a week where Correa seemed all but guaranteed to be wearing the orange and black for the foreseeable future, the star shortstop on Tuesday shockingly agreed to sign with the New York Mets instead.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like