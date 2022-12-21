Giants fans who received a Carlos Correa jersey for Christmas may be out of luck at the return counter.
Following a week where Correa seemed all but guaranteed to be wearing the orange and black for the foreseeable future, the star shortstop on Tuesday shockingly agreed to sign with the New York Mets instead.
Correa agreed to terms on a 13-year $350 million deal to join the Giants on Dec. 13, however the contract fell apart this week due to a “difference of opinion” over Correa’s physical examination. Less than a day later, Correa inked a 12-year, $315 million contract to play baseball in Queens.
Missing out on Correa, who was expected to be the face of the Giants well into the next decade, has to sting San Francisco's front office and fans
Still, for nearly seven days it looked like Correa would be one of the Giants’ brightest stars and biggest names in recent memory, giving fans plenty of time and reason to purchase Correa-themed merchandise to commemorate the addition.
Since the deal was never official, the Giants and Fanatics — the manufacturer and retailer of all officially licensed Major League Baseball merchandise — never sold Giants jerseys with Correa’s name on the back. But customers still had the option to manually create a Correa jersey on their own using the online store’s personalizable jersey feature.
While it’s unclear how many customers utilized that feature — The Examiner asked Fanatics for data on how many Correa Giants jerseys were bought over the past week and did not receive a response prior to publication — it seems safe to assume that at least some eager fans enthusiastic over the big move used the tool to be among the first to buy a Giants jersey donning the superstar’s name.
Of course, those plans quickly incinerated Tuesday night, leading to the question: can Giants fans return their Correa jerseys? Under Fanatics’ current policy, customized jerseys are not eligible to be returned. The Examiner asked Fanatics if they would make Correa Giants jerseys an exception to that rule, but did not receive a reply.
The company does offer a “Jersey Assurance” program for customers who bought a jersey for a player who switched teams within 90 days of the purchase. Customers can send their original jersey back and the site, for free, will send the customer a new jersey with the player’s new team.
While it's difficult to pinpoint the part of the policy that applies to this specific case, Fanatics wrote that jerseys for “players not on a pro team's active roster” are not eligible for the program. Since Correa was never officially on the Giants’ roster, it appears he would not be covered by Jersey Assurance.
In order for Fanatics to accept returns on Correa’s Giants jersey, the company would have to adopt a special policy specifically for this case. Otherwise, some Giants fans may be stuck with cream-colored Correa jerseys that they will never see on the field.