BART is experiencing delays on two lines. (Examiner) 

BART officials announced early Wednesday that there is no direct service to Richmond from Millbrae nor to San Francisco via the Richmond Line.

Richmond-bound passengers will need to board the Antioch train in Millbrae and transfer to a Richmond train at 19th Street.

Those bound for San Francisco can board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to an SFO Airport train. This interruption is due to a track power problem first reported Saturday.

In addition, trains will be single-tracked between Concord and Pleasant Hill after a partial derailment on Tuesday.

