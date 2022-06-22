BART officials announced early Wednesday that there is no direct service to Richmond from Millbrae nor to San Francisco via the Richmond Line.
Richmond-bound passengers will need to board the Antioch train in Millbrae and transfer to a Richmond train at 19th Street.
Those bound for San Francisco can board a Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to an SFO Airport train. This interruption is due to a track power problem first reported Saturday.
In addition, trains will be single-tracked between Concord and Pleasant Hill after a partial derailment on Tuesday.