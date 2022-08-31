Although the algal bloom in San Francisco Bay is now the largest, longest lasting and most deadly for fish on record — longtime swimmers at The City’s Dolphin Club maintain that an invigorating plunge outweighs possible toxic effects from the tainted water.

“The water looks fine, better than it has in two weeks,” said Dolphin Club member Ken Miller, a 65-year-old native San Franciscan who was heading down to the beach on Thursday for a lunchtime dip. “Now, if we could do something about the seals, that would be really helpful,” he joked, noting he has been chased by marine mammals over the years, though never bitten.

