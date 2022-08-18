San Francisco Examiner promotion in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers
When Levi’s Stadium was named a host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, so many people joined in the celebration because so many were responsible for making it happen.
It took a wide-ranging effort from government officials, local business leaders and the most influential figures across the Bay Area sports landscape.
The five-year mission paid off June 16 when Santa Clara was chosen as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 edition of the world’s biggest international sporting event.
It’s anticipated that more than 100,000 soccer fans will visit the Bay Area to watch the World Cup, and with them will come tens of millions of dollars in economic impact for the region. On the day the of the announcement, a joyous crowd gathered inside Levi’s Stadium to celebrate, including members of the Santa Clara City Council and California State Assembly, community leaders, and some of the biggest names in US soccer.
Santa Clara City Councilmember Karen Hardy introduced and passed a key resolution in support of the Bay Area bid, and was present that day in her signature “Kick some grass” t-shirt, the same one she wore when FIFA delegates visited last year.
“We’re excited,” Hardy said. “This is going to help the community. This is going to help the city. This is going to help our residents. This is going to help our businesses.
“This is a day for celebration.”
And the World Cup won’t just be a celebration of soccer in the Bay. The entire region will reap the economic benefits from spending on hotels, dining, tourism and other attractions.
It anticipated that the World Cup will generate nearly $325 million in total economic impact for the Bay Area. That includes more than $220 million in direct impact, partly made up of the personal earnings for those who fill the approximately 2,300 full-time equivalent jobs created by World Cup activities.
“An event like the World Cup will bring tens of thousands of fans to Levi’s, to hotels in Santa Clara and San Jose, to restaurants in San Francisco and Oakland and certainly to bars all over the Bay Area,” said Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker. “And alongside that is the jobs it will create. All of that is stimulus we know our businesses need, especially coming out of COVID and the long pandemic that was so tough on everyone.”
The World Cup will unfold over June and July 2026 and feature the biggest field ever, with men’s soccer teams from 48 countries playing matches in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
That’s an increase from the 32 teams that will play in the 2022 World Cup this fall in Qatar. The Bay Area is expect to get between 5 and 8 games, alongside teams training here throughout the tournament.
The Bay Area bid began as far back as 2017 and the effort ramped up in 2018 after FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, announced that the U.S., Canada and Mexico would jointly host the World Cup.
One factor in the Bay Area winning a bid: The coalition of hotel and hospitality industry leaders who made a convincing case that the region could provide enough rooms and accommodations for the teams, fans and FIFA officials that will arrive.
Eron Hodges, the general manager of the Santa Clara Hyatt Regency, serves as the chairperson of the board for the Santa Clara Tourism
Improvement District, and he noted that organizations such as Discover Santa Clara, San Francisco Travel and Team San Jose were instrumental in satisfying FIFA requirements for host cities.
“There were different venues across the Bay Area that the FIFA folks felt very confident about,” Hodges said. “There are so many people coming from around the world and so many great things across the Bay Area that they can take part in.”
Levi’s Stadium’s history of hosting high-profile events such as Super Bowl 50 and international soccer tournaments such as the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup helped its World Cup bid.
In October 2021, Bay Area Host Committee President Al Guido led FIFA officials on a tour of Levi’s Stadium, where they got an up-close look at the venue’s cutting-edge technology and infrastructure.
Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco mayor London Breed, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo and two-time World Cup champion Brandi Chastain were among those who also took part in the presentation, which included a tour of Bay Area sites.
Many soccer fans draw a link between the 1994 men’s World Cup, which featured Stanford Stadium as a host site, and the growth in soccer’s popularity in the Bay Area since then.
Parviz Pazoki, the general manager of Piatti Ristorante in Santa Clara, remembers cheering wildly while attending the ‘94 World Cup, and he looks forward to the same excitement returning in 2026, not to mention the boost his restaurant will get.
“There are a lot of restaurants around here, a lot of businesses that are gonna take advantage of this event,” Pazoki said. “People are going to make plans for their vacation to come up here.”
Chastain, who delivered the clinching goal for the U.S. in the 1999 Women’s World Cup, shared her excitement about the World Cup returning to the Bay Area.
“This is what the World Cup 2026 speaks to me: access, opportunity for all. No matter what language you speak, you all speak futbol. And it will bring our community closer together.”