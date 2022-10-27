Willie Mays turns 90: San Francisco celebrates the greatest Giant

Willie Mays was among the San Francisco Giants paying tribute to legend Willie McCovey on Nov. 8, 2018. A new documentary about the "Say Hey Kid" holds its world premiere on Thursday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A new Willie Mays documentary is holding its world premiere on Thursday in the same city in which the "Say Hey Kid" first became a legend.

"Say Hey, Willie Mays!" premieres Thursday night at the 2022 UrbanWorld Film Festival in New York City, about seven miles from the former site of the Polo Grounds, the New York Giants' home before their 1958 move to San Francisco. The documentary will then debut on HBO and HBO MAX at 6 p.m. PT on Nov. 8.

