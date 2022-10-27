Willie Mays was among the San Francisco Giants paying tribute to legend Willie McCovey on Nov. 8, 2018. A new documentary about the "Say Hey Kid" holds its world premiere on Thursday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A new Willie Mays documentary is holding its world premiere on Thursday in the same city in which the "Say Hey Kid" first became a legend.
"Say Hey, Willie Mays!" premieres Thursday night at the 2022 UrbanWorld Film Festival in New York City, about seven miles from the former site of the Polo Grounds, the New York Giants' home before their 1958 move to San Francisco. The documentary will then debut on HBO and HBO MAX at 6 p.m. PT on Nov. 8.
"He was baseball," longtime broadcaster Bob Costas said of Mays in a trailer for the documentary that HBO released on Wednesday.
Mays became a superstar in New York, winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1951 and the league's Most Valuable Player award in 1954, after missing parts of two seasons to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
That same year, Mays won his only World Series and authored the signature play of his iconic career, catching a fly ball over his shoulder in center field to rob Cleveland's Vic Werz of extra bases and his team of multiple runs.
But Mays became synonymous with San Francisco soon after the Giants moved across the country, spending parts of 15 seasons in The City as the team's first Black star during its time on the West Coast.
"Say Hey, Willie Mays!" will follow Mays' road to San Francisco superstardom, including the racism he faced in The City. Months before the team played its first game in San Francisco, a white man refused to sell Mays and his wife, Margherite, a home despite the Mayses meeting the asking price.
Walter Gnesdilloff relented under political and public pressure, but the Mayses moved out of their home in the shadow of Mt. Davidson within two years of the purchase after experiencing racist abuse from neighbors.
"San Francisco accepted him as an athletic star, but not as a person they wanted to live next door to," former Mayor Willie Brown, who is also Black, said in the documentary's trailer.
Director Nelson George, who 10 years ago directed the documentary chronicling Magic Johnson's bombshell announcement that he was HIV positive, also interviewed Mays' son, Michael and godson Barry Bonds. George said in a release last month that the project was "one of the highlights" of his life.
"Watching this documentary brought a proud and grateful smile to my face, and I hope everyone else enjoys it too," Mays said in the release.
