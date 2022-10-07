S.F. Music Day Fall 2022

Music Day

Like an all-you-can-eat sampler for your ears, this free seven-hour music festival takes over four stages of the entire War Memorial Veterans Building in Civic Center. S.F. Music Day showcases over 100 musicians in nearly 30 ensembles — with each troupe playing a short concert (about 30 minutes each) to try to whet your aural appetite for more. Try out classical music, global music, modern jazz or even a big band that normally plays for circus acts. And if any of the bands aren’t right for you, just quietly exit and you’ll find three more concerts running simultaneously to choose from. Sunday, October 9, Noon-7 p.m., War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., Free. sfmusicday.com

49ers
oktoberfest-bayern
book festival
Community day

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.