Like an all-you-can-eat sampler for your ears, this free seven-hour music festival takes over four stages of the entire War Memorial Veterans Building in Civic Center. S.F. Music Day showcases over 100 musicians in nearly 30 ensembles — with each troupe playing a short concert (about 30 minutes each) to try to whet your aural appetite for more. Try out classical music, global music, modern jazz or even a big band that normally plays for circus acts. And if any of the bands aren’t right for you, just quietly exit and you’ll find three more concerts running simultaneously to choose from. Sunday, October 9, Noon-7 p.m., War Memorial Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., Free. sfmusicday.com
49ers Pride Watch Party
Watching football may be boring to some people, but this Sunday it definitely won’t be a drag. In celebration of “National Coming Out Day,” the 49ers head to the Castro to host a pride-themed watch party of their week 5 matchup against the Carolina Panthers with every TV in this arcade bar tuned to the game. Arrive early for a pre-game session of Drag Bingo to win swag. And time your bathroom breaks so you don’t miss the end of each quarter when there’s raffles for 49ers goodie bags. And after the second quarter there’s a halftime drag show. Because of course there is. While the Niners find themselves oddly in both first and last place in the NFC West (all four teams in the division share the same record), you’ll score a win for yourself - and lots of freebies - just by being there. Sunday, October 9, Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Kick off at 1:05 p.m., The Detour, 2200A Market St., S.F., Free. 49ers.com
Bayern Maiden + Zeitgeist’s “Oktoberfest Blowout” Party
We’ll take just about any excuse to hang out in Zeitgeist’s beer garden after work. And if Zeitgeist says they’re planning a “blowout” you better believe them. For this wild Oktoberfest party, they’ve invited the rollicking “Bayern Maiden” to rock the haus. (We love a good pun for a band name!) Clad in dirndl and lederhosen, Maiden will have you sloshing your beer back and forth keeping with the beat to everything from classic German pop, to AC/DC and songs that get the crowd singing (but no polka and NEVER the “chicken dance”... they have standards). On top of the music, Zeitgeist will be serving up apfelwein (spiked hot apple cider), beer stein specials and swapping out their regular menu of burgers, BLTs and fries for chicken schnitzel sandos, bratwurst, pretzels and “Deutschland Doughnuts” rolled in cinnamon sugar. You had me at everything. Thursday, October 13, 7-10 p.m., Zeitgeist, 199 Valencia St., S.F., Free. zeitgeistsf.com
2022 Filipino American International Book Festival
After a pandemic pause, the Filipino American International Book Festival returns to San Francisco. Just about every floor, auditorium and even the basement of the Main Library will be taken over by this once (and hopefully future) annual celebration — the largest of its kind in the country. The festival showcases over 40 Filipino writers with poetry panels, readings, workshops and book signings. And the kids have it made with puppet shows, zine workshops, book giveaways and even slime making. While almost everything is back to in-person this year, there’s one virtual event worth saving time for at the end. Closing the festival on Sunday will be a screening of a special prerecorded interview with author and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa. She’ll discuss her latest work, “How to Stand Up to a Dictator,” a book we wish wasn’t so relevant these days. October 15-16, 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. (Sunday starts at Noon), San Francisco Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F., Free. filbookfestival.org\
“Edge Fest” Ocean Beach Community Day
San Francisco definitely leans eastward. While most of S.F.'s population, nightlife, business, bars and restaurants are in the eastern half of the city, the “outside lands” to the west have kept a relatively slow pace even after miles of sand dunes were tamed. (Though tell that to The Great Highway, which still often gets overrun with dunes … nature always wins!) “Edge Fest” is a celebration of where The City meets the Pacific and a tribute to Ocean Beach community. After a couple hours of beach and neighborhood cleanup, volunteers gather just steps away from the Great Highway at “Ocean Plant” — The City’s western-most commercial space. Get rewarded with a fun afternoon filled with live music, free It’s It’s ice cream sandwiches, a free bouncy house, screen printing with San Franpsycho and robot demonstrations from “The Missfits” - an S.F.-based all-girl robotics team. Who says awesome stuff isn’t happening out west?! Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., MKThink Ocean Plant, 800 Great Highway, S.F., Free. mkthink.com
Visit Funcheap.com for a hand-picked list of more fun, free and cheap things to do in San Francisco.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.