It's time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Warriors vs. Celtics with a healthy dose of marbles on the line.
We all know the major storylines by now.
On the Warriors side, Steph Curry has carried his teammates to within two wins of another championship. Klay Thompson has played spotty, but seems to be coming on. Draymond Green has been strangely ineffective over the past two games, but perhaps some home cooking and fan support can get him back on track. Among the surprise stars, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney have been remarkable, providing the rebounding and defensive toughness needed to even this series at two games apiece.
For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been the stalwart, filling it up on offense and playing tough defense for Boston. His fellow superstar, Jayson Tatum, has been a bit off, averaging an identical 22.3 points per game like Brown, but shooting a much lower percentage from the field. The surprising game-changer has been Robert Williams III, the high-flying post player who's averaging three blocks per game. He has made life miserable for Warriors going to the rim.
So, now that we have the preliminaries sorted out, let's arm you with some annoying factoids that use can use on your friends and family during Game 5. For instance:
- The nation is captivated by these Finals. Viewership is up 25 percent over last year's Finals, according to ABC. The audience for Steph Curry's Game 4 masterpiece peaked at 15 million viewers. That's a lot of eyeballs, and a lot of dollars for almighty television.
- The Warriors going into Game 5 with a 10-1 home record in these playoffs, leading all NBA teams. Golden State is averaging 116.1 points per game here at Chase, outpacing their opponents by a healthy margin (103.5 points per game). That's the good news. The bad news? Boston is 8-3 on the road this postseason.
- Got the Game 5 jitters? Consider this. The Warriors hold a 7-2 record in all-time Finals fifth matches, including 3-1 dating back to the start of this current dynasty in 2015.
- Andrew Wiggins grabbed 16 rebounds against the Celtics in Game 4. He has never done that before in his entire career, spanning 623 games. Good time to get hot, Wigs.
- Say what you will about Tatum, but he's carried Boston this postseason, surpassing 400 points, 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 50 three pointers so far. That makes him the youngest player in league history to do that, according to StatMuse.
- The Celtics are 7-0 after a loss in this postseason. The Dubs hold a 6-0 mark after they lose. Someone's gotta break this streak, and it might as well be Golden State tonight.
- Steph Curry is averaging 34.3 points per game in the Finals, making him the odds-on favorite to win the MVP if Golden State prevails. He might even win it if they lose.
- With 19 career NBA Finals victories, Curry, Thompson and Green tied the record for most by any trio in the last 50 years. Who were the other three? The Spurs' Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and some guy named Tim Duncan.
- The Warriors have outscored the Celtics by a margin of 49 points during the third quarter of these Finals. Imagine if they played like that in the other three quarters?
- Today is the 25th anniversary of Steve Kerr hitting the winning shot for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.
We'll give the last word to Curry, who deserves it. Asked whether this might be the last dance for this generation of Warriors greats, Steph wasn't having it.
"We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times: We have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. You bring up the age thing. It's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey and our confidence, what we can do going forward," said Curry. "But that doesn't happen by accident. It's just the work that you put into it. You know, Klay, especially, the fact that he was on a minutes restriction for like a month, and slowly got to ramp it up every couple weeks leading up to the playoffs, and then he was so proud of himself when he first eclipsed 40 minutes in a regular-season game one time."
"Just the pride -- he talked about it that like a year ago, he wasn't even running. It just speaks to how much this matters and how much work goes on behind the scenes for being ready for whatever happens out there in the games that matter. We are obviously only worried about right now, but we definitely feel like we have a lot left in the tank."
There you have it. Now go annoy your friends.
