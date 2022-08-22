Video: San Francisco Lowrider Council Cruise along Mission Street Examiner Staff | Craig Lee Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A lowrider piloted by a San Francisco 49ers fan navigates Mission Street as part of the "King of the Streets" event on Saturday, August 20, 2022 | Photo: Craig Lee The San Francisco Lowrider Council hosted a cruise along Mission Street as part of the "King of the Streets" event which originated at Piers 30-32 on Saturday morning. Cars were staged on Mission Street on Saturday afternoon between 23rd and Cesar Chavez and cruised Mission between 20th and 26th streets according to the SFMTA website. Examiner staff photographer Craig Lee caught some of the action. @craigleephotoPlace a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kustom Kulture Cruising Mission District, San Francisco King Of The Streets Lowrider San Francisco Lowrider Council Recommended for you The Latest Sports Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4 Culture S.F. Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin carries a heavy burden but rides a cultural wave Education Why Cal State struggles to graduate Black students — and what could be done State Will any of California's ambitious COVID bills pass? News Fentanyl and the battle for San Francisco’s soul News Editorial Botched response to threat against Nancy Pelosi raises questions about Secret Service State Gov. Newsom vetoes safe injection sites for San Francisco, LA and Oakland The Latest Sports Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4 Culture S.F. Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin carries a heavy burden but rides a cultural wave Education Why Cal State struggles to graduate Black students — and what could be done State Will any of California's ambitious COVID bills pass? News Fentanyl and the battle for San Francisco’s soul News Editorial Botched response to threat against Nancy Pelosi raises questions about Secret Service State Gov. Newsom vetoes safe injection sites for San Francisco, LA and Oakland Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion Why changing San Francisco election years may not help progressives Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco