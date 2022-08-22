Lowrider on San Francisco's Mission Street

A lowrider piloted by a San Francisco 49ers fan navigates Mission Street as part of the "King of the Streets" event on Saturday, August 20, 2022 | Photo: Craig Lee  

The San Francisco Lowrider Council hosted a cruise along Mission Street as part of the "King of the Streets" event which originated at Piers 30-32 on Saturday morning. 

Cars were staged on Mission Street on Saturday afternoon between 23rd and Cesar Chavez and cruised Mission between 20th and 26th streets according to the SFMTA website

