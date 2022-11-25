Taylor Swift performs at the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York, April 23, 2019. The U.S. men's soccer team attempted to hype its biggest match in nearly a decade by invoking Swift's relationship with an English man. (Krista Schlueter/The New York Times)
Hours before the United States Men's National Team was set for its biggest match in (at least) eight years — and its first competitive match against England in 12 — one of the team's official social media accounts aimed to build hype by … referencing the romantic relationships of Taylor Swift and the man who played Jim Halpert on "The Office?"
The U.S. will play in a men's World Cup for the first time since 2014, after failing to qualify in the previous cycle
The USMNT's Twitter account engaged in the usual pregame hype cycle on Friday ahead of the 0-0 U.S.-England draw at the men's World Cup in Qatar, tweeting a looping video of players mugging at the camera and the obligatory sponsored graphic with TV broadcast information.
But the social powers that be also tweeted a picture of a personalized away kit at Swift, bearing her name and No. 13 on the back.
The account tweeted that "we know you love your London Boy" — referencing her 2019 track of the same name, that's seemingly about her partner, Joe Alwyn — but the team would endeavor to make "Miss Americana" — referencing yet another track off 2019's "Lover" and the title of her 2020 Netflix documentary — proud on the pitch.
Swift (91.9 million followers) and Krasinski (2.7 million) each have more followers than the USMNT does (2.2 million), but name-dropping the celebrities' relationship statuses stood out in comparison to what the account didn't mention on matchday.
There was no reference to the fact three players on the World Cup roster — Cameron Carter-Vickers, Yunus Musah and Antonee Robinson — were born in England or grew up there. Nor did the account mention that, say, six players in the squad play in the Premier League, England's top division.
You wouldn't know from Friday's pregame tweets that, say, the U.S. men drew 1-1 against England in the last men's World Cup fixture between the two sides, nor would you recall that the U.S. women dispatched England 2-1 in a World Cup semi-final — that included an iconic celebration from U.C. Berkeley alumna Alex Morgan — three years ago.
At least the USMNT account retweeted a video looking back on the U.S. men's own World Cup semi-final win over England in 1950.
At the 1950 World Cup, the @USMNT was comprised of part-time, amateur players. That group of 11 men made themselves legends with a 1-0 win over the heavily favored English side in the most shocking upset in tournament history! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GdizXthGvJ
The USMNT's tweets were still up as of publication, which can't be said for the last infamous attempt at engagement involving a World Cup, Swift and a leading man from "The Office."
Bleacher Report tweeted, then very quickly deleted, a graphic featuring the 2019 World Cup-winning American women, as well as hodgepodge of American celebrities and fictional characters, superimposed on an American flag. Swift appeared there, too, as did "The Office" actor Steve Carell in full Michael Scott garb.
That, of course, was tweeted after a big American win. If the USMNT's Twitter mentions prior to the match were any indication, American fans weren't optimistic about the men following suit ahead of Friday's goalless draw.