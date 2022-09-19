In a city bustling with parks, and known for its proximity to nature, the street canopy is notoriously lacking. In 2014, San Francisco had one of the smallest urban forests compared to other major U.S. cities. The City opted to expand this network of foliage, aiming to go from an estimated 105,000 to 155,000 in 2034, according to the San Francisco Planning Department. SF now has over 124,000 trees, managed by San Francisco Public Works.
The London plane tree, also known as thePlatanus × hispanica,is a deciduous tree that populates much of the northeastern zone of San Francisco. The tree is a hybrid of two like plants, dating back to the 17th century. They can be found in cities such as Buenos Aires, London, and New York.
Brisbane Box
As the name suggests, this San Francisco sighting is native to Australia. The official name is theLophostemon confertus.This magnificent evergreen covers the easten end of The City. It can grow beyond 130 feet and has a dense, dark green canopy.
New Zealand Christmas Tree
Metrosideros excelsa,commonly known as the New Zealand Christmas Tree or the Maori name, pōhutukawa, is a coastal classic. The tree is part of the Myrtle family. It is an evergreen native to New Zealand which populates the western and central neighborhoods of San Francisco.
Swamp Myrtle
Known for its bright yellow flowers, and the unpleasant odor they carry, the Tristaniopsis laurina brings vibrancy to San Francisco’s central streets. This is another species native to Australia, found frequently along the streets of Sydney.
Victorian Box
Another tree prevalent in S.F. center neighborhoods, thePittosporum undulatum,or mock orange tree is another evergreen, usually around 50 feet tall. The plant produces woody orange fruits and is invasive in many parts of the world, even parts of its native Australia.
Cherry Plum
Native to parts of Asia and Europe, this fruiting favorite,Prunus cerasifera,brightens mainly San Francisco’s Mission District and the surrounding areas. The white or pink flower blossoms turn to red and yellow plum like fruits, ornamenting the deciduous tree. Usually, the stature of this species is around 30 feet.
Southern Magnolia
The Mission, Bayview, and Marina boast the most of these Magnolia grandiflora. These evergreens, native to the southeastern United States, can grow over 100 feet. Their leaves, dark and waxy, are accompanied by large white flowers, noted for their fragrance.
Hybrid Strawberry Tree
TheArbutus 'Marina'is hybrid of Arbutus unedo and Arbutus andrachne, both native to the Mediterranean. While it has no relation to the common strawberry plant, the tree produces a comparably red fruit. The pink flowers peak in spring and summer and enjoy coastal areas. They are scattered throughout The City.
Indian Laurel Fig Tree 'Green Gem'
Populating Chinatown, North Beach and the Marina most prominently, theFicus microcarpais a member of the fig family. The species is native to Asia and Australia. Often planted as a shade tree, it is common in tropical and subtropical areas.
Kwanzan Flowering Cherry
ThePrunus serrulata 'Kwanzan'sports lovely white and pink flowers. It is native to China, Japan and Korea, but finds a home along San Francisco’s central corridors. The tree is considerably short in stature — 30 to 40 feet at full height and part of the deciduous classification.
