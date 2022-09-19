28379860_web1_220406-SFE-STREETTREES_2

A rendering of the planned street tree nursery. (Public Works)

In a city bustling with parks, and known for its proximity to nature, the street canopy is notoriously lacking. In 2014, San Francisco had one of the smallest urban forests compared to other major U.S. cities. The City opted to expand this network of foliage, aiming to go from an estimated 105,000 to 155,000 in 2034, according to the San Francisco Planning Department. SF now has over 124,000 trees, managed by San Francisco Public Works. 

These are the most common, according to data available through DataSF.  

Sycamore: London Plane

Brisbane Box

New Zealand Christmas Tree

Swamp Myrtle
Victorian Box

Cherry Plum

Southern Magnolia

Arbutus 'Marina.jpeg

Indian Laurel Fig Tree 'Green Gem'

Kwanzan Flowering Cherry

c.guaglianone@sfexaminer.com | @carmela_gua