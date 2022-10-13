Pan Solo display image

One House Bakery's entry in downtown Benicia's annual scarecrow contest pays homage to a galaxy far, far away. 

 Hannalee Pervan | One House Bakery

A Bay Area bakery has frozen Han Solo in carbonite. 

Well, "Pan" Solo. In "levain-ite," as the creators put it. 

Pan Solo comes to life

