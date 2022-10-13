A Bay Area bakery has frozen Han Solo in carbonite.
Well, "Pan" Solo. In "levain-ite," as the creators put it.
Catherine and Hannalee Pervan, the mother-daughter duo that owns One House Bakery in Benicia, made a replica of Harrison Ford's iconic character out of dough as part of the East Bay city's 15th annual scarecrow contest.
Dozens of First Street businesses are participating in this year's edition, and downtown visitors have until Oct. 23 to vote on their favorite in person at any of the storefronts partaking. One House's entries, in particular, have become must-see creations in the yearly event.
"People are just super excited," Hannalee Pervan told The Examiner in an interview this week. "We see people, like, smelling the sculpture and poking it. They're trying to figure out how it's made."
Last year, Hannalee and her mother teamed to craft a bread-based replica of Alligator Loki from the Norse god of mischief's eponymous Disney+ show. The year before, they made models of Din Djarrin, Grogu and IG-11 from "The Mandalorian," the live action "Star Wars" TV series, out of dough, pots, pans and mixing bowls.
Or, in their words, "alligator Dough-ki," "Pan-dough-lorian," "Baby Dough-da" and "the pandroid."
"Definitely the puns are a huge part of it because we're geeks," Catherine Pervan told The Examiner. "I don't know how else to put it! And we kind of love the clever play on words sometimes."
The Pervans said form and function matter when settling on an idea, too, and they were especially focused on a design that could fit in the bakery's oven and express their love of science fiction and fantasy.
Han Solo, encased in a carbonite slab as he was in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," checked all of the boxes.
"We start with a ... solid understructure made out of bread that's been baked completely solid, and then you start layering on dough that's been mixed with a high concentration of sugar, so it kind of dries, like, rock hard," Hannalee, a veteran of Bouchon Bakery and The French Laundry who opened One House in 2018, said.
"And then, essentially, you take a heat gun and you start heating up the thin layers of dough, which kind of sets them into the sculpture."
Hannalee stood in as a reference for Ford's character when the pair made the base, and Catherine said she tracked down a lifelike mask of Ford that the pair used to make a mold. They would also constantly cross-reference images of his carbonite-encased visage.
The result is a hit with "Star Wars" fans and creators alike. Hannalee said an art director at Lucasfilm introduced herself when the duo made the "Pan-dough-lorian," and she plans on stopping by again to see "Pan Solo."
But the process of making the homages to a galaxy far, far away has been even more rewarding.
"It's usually after hours that Hanna and I will be tucked away in a corner somewhere, working with the dough," Catherine said. "I said to her the other week that this is probably my favorite time of the day. It's when the bakery gets really quiet, and her and I are just involved in this creative process that's become a tradition for us now."
One House won't put Capt. Solo in the cargo hold until at least a few days after Halloween. Well, unless Jabba the Hutt places a bounty on the Corellian smuggler.
Or would that be "Java" the Hutt seeking the "Dough-rellian?"
"We'll just see what happens," Catherine said. "If somebody really loves him, we'll just give it to 'em!"
Marcus White is a senior digital writer and producer for the San Francisco Examiner.
