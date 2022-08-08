Whether it was on or off one of its nine stages, this year’s Outside Lands was jampacked with action and entertainment propelling 220,000 attendees through a nonstop weekend celebration of music, food and art.

The event, which showcased 111 artists over the course of three days, returned to its traditional summertime spot on San Francisco’s calendar after being held during Halloween weekend last year.

Even Fogust couldn’t put a damper on the weekend. Visitors were treated to relatively cloudless skies during the day and even clearer nights, which amplified the light shows and other visuals at the Lands End, Twin Peaks and Sutro stages.

Kelly Scheurer, a project manager who lives in Oakland, was attending her first Outside Lands.

She decided to make the journey across the Bay Bridge when “I realized during work, like maybe three or four months ago, that I didn't really have anything to look forward to because the pandemic was so depressing,” said Scheurer.

Watching Spellling’s set at Sutro, which opened the stage on day 1, Scheurer kept her eyes split between the Oakland-based artist and a man in an orange T-shirt dancing in the crowd. “I don't know how he has that much energy at like noon to be that vivacious in his vibes and dance moves. I respect it,” she said.

Scheurer also listed Local Natives as among her favorite acts. She first saw the band play live in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2019. “There were only about 100 people in the audience and (Local Natives) came out and met everyone. It was super surreal seeing them at Lands End with thousands of people.”

Ally Hollier of the Mission District made her return to Outside Lands, inspired by last year’s Halloween weekend festivities.

“I just really like the experience of having Golden Gate Park to explore in this intimate way and with a new perspective than any other point during the year,” she said.

Hollier looked forward to seeing Andrew Rea, otherwise known as Babish, take the GastroMagic Culinary Stage with the hyperpop duo 100 Gecs.

Located near Wine Lands, the GastroMagic stage combined culinary arts with music. Fans saw the likes of Dominic Fike and chef Roy Choi making “the best damn chicken tenders ever” and witnessed Kali Uchis making arepas with chef Nyesha Arrington.

Freebies were aplenty as chefs and entertainers alike routinely tossed fresh fruits and veggies into the stage. Toward the end of each session, a handful of lucky audience members got to try the dishes themselves, which were hand delivered to them by both the chefs and the performers. Just as thousands of people bonded over the joined experience of seeing their favorite artists, they also came together to share mouthwatering meals.

Walking around the festival grounds, Hollier was captivated by Outside Lands’ Bubble Tea Party, an “Alice in Wonderland” kind of woodsy fantasy filled with inflatable mushrooms, costumed characters and light installations. “I felt like anyone who was tripping had a safe space to go in and be with one another and just be in this kooky environment,” said Hollier.

A couple identifying themselves as Laura and Bria of Sonoma spent the third day of Outside Lands celebrating their anniversary. They started dating after attending the festival four years ago and returned this year married and expecting their first child.

The couple arrived as soon as the festival gates opened “just to go to the booths and have kind of like a relaxed atmosphere in the beginning before all the craziness,” said Lauren.

Both were eager to see Weezer, a band they saw live a few years ago. “It's nice to kind of go back to an old favorite,” Lauren added.

Aside from festival attendees, Outside Lands performers also welcomed the event’s penchant for the wacky and bizarre with open arms.

One of the most prominent examples was Planet Booty, an Oakland-based eclectic funk and soul dance band that opened the Lands End stage on day three.

Described on the festival’s website as “somewhere between sermon and striptease” and “sincerity and innuendo,” singers Dylan Germick and Josh Cantero and bassist Rob Gwin entertained Outside Lands early birds with themes of self love, body positivity and acceptance.

“We’ve always wanted to be at a festival because we can be loud and bold, vague and outlandish enough to get someone's attention,” said Germick.

Planet Booty did just that by inviting the crowd to dance, sweat and be healed for 45 minutes. Between songs, Germick held up a disco ball derrière that evoked cheers and shouts of “BOOTY!” from a fervent audience.

By the time Planet Booty’s last song finished blasting through the Polo Field grounds, first-time listeners sang the band’s praises while meandering to their next stop and long-time listeners rejoiced at the sight of yet another local band playing Outside Lands’ biggest stage.

“It does feel really good to just connect with people that have no idea who we are and just gave us a chance. And then when they leave being excited and like fully in, there’s nothing better, man,” said Germick.